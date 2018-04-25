QMC announces closing of R$ 150 million facility for Brazil tower operations with ING

"The closing of this groundbreaking facility in Brazil is a testament to the strong platform our management team has built over the years," stated Jose Stella QMC's Co-CEO and founder. "ING has a strong global presence in the tower industry and we are thrilled to be partnering with them as we continue to serve our clients in Brazil and expand our installed tower base," adds Rafael Somoza, also a QMC co-CEO and founder.

"Latin America is the midst of building a wireless infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the next generation of communications and technology. QMC is on the forefront of this development through its installation of new towers across Brazil and Latin America," said Valtin Gallani, Director, ING. "QMC's management team has built a unique growth platform with an impressive investor base, and we are proud to be partnered with them to extend these efforts."

For more information, please visit www.qmctelecom.com.br.

About QMC Telecom International

Founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2008, QMC Telecom International ("QMC") is a multinational independent owner and operator of wireless infrastructure. The company develops, owns, acquires and manages rooftops, macro sites and DAS solutions in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico. QMC is backed by a group of renowned investors including Accel Partners, Housatonic Partners, and Grupo Santo Domingo.

About ING

ING Bank N.V., Filal de Sāo Paulo is part of ING Group N.V. ("ING") a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's 51,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

