QNET Enhances Home & Living Portfolio with Complete Water Line Solution

The HomePure Complete Water Line follows the success of QNET's bestselling HomePure Nova 9-Stage Water Filtration System , which has remained a customer favourite in more than 90 countries since its launch in 2017.

The right water filtration system

Drinking water straight from the tap is unfeasible in many countries across the globe. Due to rapid urbanisation, climate change, and environmental degradation, declining water quality has become a severe issue in many places.

The majority of households face two main problems when it comes to water quality. The first is the presence of fine sediments or particles in tap water, such as rust residue and sand particles, which are undetectable to the naked eye. The second is hard water, which contains a high percentage of dissolved minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Hard water is known to cause scale build-up in water fixtures, which can damage certain appliances, clog pipes, and affect human skin and hair.

In both cases, installing the right water filtration system can ensure that the water you consume is not only safe and free of contaminants but can also provide additional health benefits.

QNET's HomePure Complete Water Line

From filtering out micro-sized sediments to treating hard water, the HomePure Complete Water Line solution is designed for consumers who desire healthy, nourishing water that is free of contaminants. The line includes:

HomePure Nova 9-Stage Water Filtration System: A Water Quality Association (WQA) and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certified top-of-the-line filtration system that connects directly to your tap and instantly removes up to 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses using Ultrafiltration (UF) technology. NSF/ANSI 401 standards accredit the state-of-the-art UF filter, one of the most comprehensive testing criteria to verify the filter's efficacy in reducing contaminants from some over-the-counter prescription drugs, flame retardants, detergents, new types of pesticides, and herbicides at trace levels.

The HomePure Nova utilises antibacterial technology known as Microban® in the built-in water tank, head adapter, and internal hose to prevent bacteria, mould, and mildew growth within the system to increase its longevity and prevent contamination.

: This prefiltration step prepares tap water for final filtration and protects the lifespan of the HomePure 9-Stage Filter Cartridge by removing suspended solids and fine sediments as small as 1 micron (or 1/1000 millimetres) such as rust residue, mud, and silt. The HomePure Prefilter comes in a sleek and compact size for easy installation alongside the HomePure Nova system. HomePure NovaSoft Starter Set: This device converts hard water into soft water by reducing mineral levels, diminishes the presence of chlorine, and neutralises other odours and undesirable taste from your water supply. The HomePure NovaSoft also acts as a preventative measure against scale build-up in water fixtures, which can tamper with the functionality of your water filtration system.

A sustainable and economical alternative to bottled water

QNET first introduced the HomePure filtration system a decade ago, redefining sustainable consumer lifestyles, encouraging consumers to switch from bottled water to a filtered source. Bottled water is a significant contributor to global warming and environmental pollution due to non-renewable resources in packaging such as PVC and plastic. A single plastic bottle takes at least 450 years to degrade completely. Also, bottled water is 3000% more expensive than tap water!

"Access to clean and healthy water is a basic human necessity, and we are committed to providing safe drinking water solutions to our customers, many of who live in cities that are battling water contamination. We have partnered with leading research laboratories in Europe and manufacturers in South Korea to develop the HomePure Complete Water Line," says Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. "Our goal is to offer a solution that addresses the most common water problems in the households without losing long-term efficacy and remaining environment friendly."

In addition to being easy to install and use, the HomePure Complete Water Line is packaged using eco-friendly materials and does not require a power source to operate. Unlike conventional water softeners, HomePure NovaSoft does not have a brine tank, making it compact and a space-saver. The HomePure line ensures that having a stream of safe and healthy water is both economically and environmentally sustainable in the long run. The set also optimises the performance of the HomePure Nova filtration system, upping the lifespan up to 5,000 litres or 12 months – and just like with installation, filter replacement is designed to be simple and fuss-free.

The HomePure Complete Water Line can be purchased on QNET's eStore, available on both desktop and mobile (iOS and Android).

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

