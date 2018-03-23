QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, announced today that its top-performing channel partners in 2017 were commercial real estate services provider, CBRE and internet and telecommunications services broker, Bridgepointe Technologies.

The QTS Partner Program recognizes partners for their ability to sell solutions that align with QTS' business strategy and expertise in both hybrid colocation and hyperscale data center solutions.

By working with world-class partners, QTS is able to connect with IT decision makers to deliver expertise, technology and infrastructure solutions through its industry-first software-defined data center platform.

CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, was named QTS' 2017 Partner of the Year for the most total revenue generation, with significant contributions related to large outsourced data center engagements. CBRE is recognized as an industry leader in assisting large, rapidly growing companies to obtain data center services to support their complex and growing IT environments.

Bridgepointe Technologies was named QTS' 2017 Partner of the Year for contributions related to hybrid data center solutions encompassing colocation, connectivity, managed services, and direct access to public and private cloud solutions. Bridgepointe Technologies enables one of the most comprehensive portfolio of IT and Telecommunications solutions providers spanning technologies that are critical to IT organizations.

Both partners bring long-term relationships with their clients and have a deep understanding of industry technologies and trends that position them to recommend the best solutions and service providers.

"We are pleased to recognize both CBRE and Bridgepointe for their contributions to the execution of QTS' growth strategy," said Frank Eagle, VP of Channels & Alliances – QTS. "Our Partner Program represents a trusted extension of QTS' team allowing us to optimize joint solutions and we look forward to even greater success and collaboration in 2018."

"Our success with QTS is a reflection of our clients' adoption of hybrid IT solutions and our ability to connect with providers like QTS to create solutions for these unique requirements," said Pat Lynch, senior managing director, Data Center Solutions, CBRE.

"QTS is focused on developing optimized hybrid data center infrastructure solutions that solve business problems," said Brian Miller, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe Technologies. "Our partnership succeeds based on QTS' strengths in providing world-class data center space and power across a broad footprint, with high-end security and compliance and access to cloud platforms which remain among the biggest IT challenges for our customers."

Since 2011, QTS has advanced and grown its Partner Program through collaborative selling relationships that include a diverse mix of brokers, sales agents, carriers, technology companies and systems integrators. Due to each partner's varied business model, QTS customizes the program by providing relevant joint marketing and product education opportunities year round.

For more information or to apply for the QTS Business Partner Program, visit http://www.qtsdatacenters.com/company/partners/alliance-and-channels.

About Bridgepointe Technologies, Inc.

Bridgepointe Technologies is a collaborative group of technology specialists with over 15 years of experience helping enterprises of all sizes to more efficiently procure, deploy, and manage their IT and Telecom networks. Bridgepointe will be your single point of contact for all of your technology infrastructure needs plus dedicated support at every step of the technology lifecycle – from discovery and sourcing to implementation and management – we're in your corner. For more information, visit our website at http://www.bpt-corp.com/.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to more than 1,100 leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

