QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for hybrid IT solutions, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, today announced it has deployed its CloudRamp™ solution with the IBM Cloud Direct Link service.

The hybrid data center solution features prebuilt, preconfigured colocation integrated with IBM Cloud Direct Link. The solution features flexible terms and can be purchased directly through IBM. QTS CloudRamp™ leverages QTS' Service Delivery Platform (SDP) to enable customers to view and manage their hybrid colocation environments in real-time. This software-defined service delivery approach increases visibility while reducing deployment time and puts control into the hands of the customer.

"We are pleased to partner with IBM to further enable the delivery of hybrid colocation solutions to their cloud customers," said Jon Greaves, Chief Technology Officer - QTS. "QTS' Service Delivery Platform provides IBM Cloud Direct Link customers the ability to dynamically manage and accelerate the deployment of their diverse hybrid IT infrastructure environments."

QTS introduced CloudRamp™ through its strategic collaboration with AWS in 2017. The initial response from the introduction of CloudRamp™ remains strong with customer take-up of smaller cabinet-sized colocation footprints in each of the four initial markets of deployment. CloudRamp™ was designed as a turnkey solution for cloud providers to bridge the gap between traditional IT and the cloud, while minimizing the risk of their customers' journey to the cloud. QTS' innovative SDP serves as the foundation of CloudRamp™, enabling automated access to cloud solutions through world-class platforms.

QTS is also pleased to be launching its strategic partnership with IBM with an initial customer order. QTS CloudRamp™, through IBM Cloud Direct Link, was selected to minimize risk to the customer's hybrid IT journey. The customer required a highly secure and cloud-like colocation solution to host its latency-sensitive applications. QTS CloudRamp™ allowed the customer to seamlessly integrate its colocation requirements with its existing IBM Cloud workload.

QTS CloudRamp™ via IBM Cloud Direct Link is initially available from the QTS' Irving, TX data center.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

