Qualcomm's First 5G mmWave Chipset: SDX50M and QTM052 - 2019 Investigational Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qualcomm's First 5G mmWave Chipset: SDX50M and QTM052" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a full investigation of the system, featuring a detailed study of the SiPs, including die analyses, processes, and board cross-sections. It contains a complete cost analysis and a selling price estimation of the system. Finally, it features a technical comparison with the structure of the Sub-6GHz chipset and the Qualcomm's WiGig chipset dedicated to handsets.

With the integration of the first mmWave chipset in a handset, Qualcomm has started the 5G revolution early. We have seen a first glimpse of how compatible the system could be to very high-frequency connectivity.

This year, we have seen the introduction of real 5G connectivity, led by Samsung. Starting with the Sub-6GHz application, Samsung launched its flagship at the beginning of this year in South Korea. The second step was to release the mmWave version in America in partnership with Qualcomm, which supplies the complete chipset for this version.



The complete solution has been specifically designed for smartphone applications, starting with Samsung but soon to spread to other designs from companies such as Motorola and Xiaomi. The module in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G USA, comes with four systems spread throughout the smartphone.

The first System-in-Package (SiP) is the baseband processor, which uses standard Ball Grid Array (BGA) SiP packaging, coupled with Flip-Chip and Wire Bonding integration. The other systems are the antenna module, which is spread around the corner of the smartphone in order to provide spherical coverage. The modules are placed in the smartphone in order to provide full coverage without any hand-blocking constraints.



Two generations of antenna modules are integrated into the flagship. The first generation comes with a dipole antenna coupled with a patch antenna. The patch antenna is designed in order to provide a wide-band radiating system. Among the innovations in the antenna design, Qualcomm seems to integrate an Aperture Coupling Patch, Dual Polarized Antenna, and Dual-Band Antenna. In the second generation, the component has been shrunk by almost 30% in order to fit in the smartphone's z-height.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Motorola

Samsung

Xiaomi

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Company Profile and 5G Technology



3. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G USA Teardown



4. Market Analysis



5. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis - Methodology

Module analysis

Module view: dimensions, marking, integration and block diagram

Main board analysis

Board overview and cross-section

Baseband processor SiP analysis

Package view and dimensions

Package opening and bill of material

Package cross-section: PCB, dimensions

Package process analysis

Antenna SiP analysis: Gen. 1 and Gen. 2

Package view and dimensions

Package X-Ray: overall view, PCB routing, antenna structure, cross-sections

Package opening and bill of material

Package cross-section: PCB, dimensions

Package process analysis

Die Analysis: Baseband processor, transceiver, PMIC

Die view and dimensions

Die delayering and main block IDs

Die cross-section and process

Physical analysis comparison

Sub-6 vs. mmWave

WiGig System vs. 5G system for handsets

6. Manufacturing Process Flow

Die fabrication unit: Baseband processor, transceiver, PMIC

SiP packaging fabrication unit

7. Estimated Price Analysis

Overview of the cost analysis

Supply chain description

Yield hypotheses

Die cost analyses: Baseband Processor, Transceiver, PMIC

Front-end cost

Wafer and die costs

Baseband and Antenna SiP Package Cost Analysis

Baseband and antenna SiP front-end cost

Baseband and antenna SiP ost by process step

Final test cost

Final assembly

Component cost

