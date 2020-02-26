Qualcomm's First 5G mmWave Chipset: SDX50M and QTM052 - 2019 Investigational Report
Feb 26, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qualcomm's First 5G mmWave Chipset: SDX50M and QTM052" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes a full investigation of the system, featuring a detailed study of the SiPs, including die analyses, processes, and board cross-sections. It contains a complete cost analysis and a selling price estimation of the system. Finally, it features a technical comparison with the structure of the Sub-6GHz chipset and the Qualcomm's WiGig chipset dedicated to handsets.
With the integration of the first mmWave chipset in a handset, Qualcomm has started the 5G revolution early. We have seen a first glimpse of how compatible the system could be to very high-frequency connectivity.
This year, we have seen the introduction of real 5G connectivity, led by Samsung. Starting with the Sub-6GHz application, Samsung launched its flagship at the beginning of this year in South Korea. The second step was to release the mmWave version in America in partnership with Qualcomm, which supplies the complete chipset for this version.
The complete solution has been specifically designed for smartphone applications, starting with Samsung but soon to spread to other designs from companies such as Motorola and Xiaomi. The module in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G USA, comes with four systems spread throughout the smartphone.
The first System-in-Package (SiP) is the baseband processor, which uses standard Ball Grid Array (BGA) SiP packaging, coupled with Flip-Chip and Wire Bonding integration. The other systems are the antenna module, which is spread around the corner of the smartphone in order to provide spherical coverage. The modules are placed in the smartphone in order to provide full coverage without any hand-blocking constraints.
Two generations of antenna modules are integrated into the flagship. The first generation comes with a dipole antenna coupled with a patch antenna. The first generation comes with a dipole antenna coupled with a patch antenna. The patch antenna is designed in order to provide a wide-band radiating system. Among the innovations in the antenna design, Qualcomm seems to integrate an Aperture Coupling Patch, Dual Polarized Antenna, and Dual-Band Antenna. In the second generation, the component has been shrunk by almost 30% in order to fit in the smartphone's z-height.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
- Motorola
- Samsung
- Xiaomi
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Company Profile and 5G Technology
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G USA Teardown
4. Market Analysis
5. Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis - Methodology
- Module analysis
- Module view: dimensions, marking, integration and block diagram
- Main board analysis
- Board overview and cross-section
- Baseband processor SiP analysis
- Package view and dimensions
- Package opening and bill of material
- Package cross-section: PCB, dimensions
- Package process analysis
- Antenna SiP analysis: Gen. 1 and Gen. 2
- Package view and dimensions
- Package X-Ray: overall view, PCB routing, antenna structure, cross-sections
- Package opening and bill of material
- Package cross-section: PCB, dimensions
- Package process analysis
- Die Analysis: Baseband processor, transceiver, PMIC
- Die view and dimensions
- Die delayering and main block IDs
- Die cross-section and process
- Physical analysis comparison
- Sub-6 vs. mmWave
- WiGig System vs. 5G system for handsets
6. Manufacturing Process Flow
- Die fabrication unit: Baseband processor, transceiver, PMIC
- SiP packaging fabrication unit
7. Estimated Price Analysis
- Overview of the cost analysis
- Supply chain description
- Yield hypotheses
- Die cost analyses: Baseband Processor, Transceiver, PMIC
- Front-end cost
- Wafer and die costs
- Baseband and Antenna SiP Package Cost Analysis
- Baseband and antenna SiP front-end cost
- Baseband and antenna SiP ost by process step
- Final test cost
- Final assembly
- Component cost
