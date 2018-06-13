Qualtrics Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the certification process for ISO 27001 required Qualtrics to submit to a rigorous audit to verify that its information security management systems and controls conformed to this rigorous standard. The ISO certification was performed by Schellman & Company LLC, which is certified by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) in the US, as well as the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) in the UK.

Since its founding, Qualtrics has consistently applied the highest security practices for its clients. ISO 27001 certification confirms that those practices are in line with one of the highest security standards in the industry.

"Qualtrics is committed to providing the highest levels of security that protect customer data in our data centers worldwide," said Alan Mark, Security and Privacy Officer at Qualtrics. "As the leader in experience management, we are continually striving to be the leader in safeguarding customer data using best-in-class industry standard frameworks. This certification is another example that we are doing just that."

To achieve ISO 27001 certification, Qualtrics conducted systematic examinations of security risks and implemented comprehensive security controls that were independently verified.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

