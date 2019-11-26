Quanta, Inc. Announces $6.1M Raise -- Connecticut-Based Southridge Leads Group Investment in Applied Science Products Producer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTC: QNTA), an applied science company, focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, to increase performance within the human body, announced this week a $6.1 million capital raise with $1.6M in a direct investment. With an additional $4.5M direct investment still to come, as requested by the company. Led by Conn.-based Southridge and including three other individual investors, this raise comes on the back of a successful Q3 for Quanta, Inc. The Company recently filed their 10-Q, showing an increase in revenue by 23.8% over Q2.

"This is a monumental step forward for Quanta," said CEO Eric Rice. "As demand builds for our products and science, this investment allows us to fulfill large incoming orders, launch new products and make acquisitions that propel our growth and demonstrate how our polarization technology delivers greater efficacy for key ingredients," he continued.

Commenting on the investment, Stephen Hicks, Chairman and CEO of Southridge said, "As an institutional investor for more than 20 years, we've seen a lot of start-ups in the tech arena. We partner with those that meet very specific criteria – it boils down to 'how revolutionary is this?' and Quanta's polarization has immediate application in the CBD/pain relief product arena, as well as far reaching potential in multiple verticals. We're excited about the long-term potential."

While Quanta continues to find new applications for its patented polarization technology across a number of different industries, its current portfolio includes: Quanta CBD Muscle Rub: a premium organic product infused with Cannabidiol (CBD) arnica, turmeric, and a proprietary blend of essential oils for maximum anti-inflammatory relief. Packed with pain-fighting ingredients, the balm works to increase circulation, ease aches and pains, and provide maximum relief and comfort. In addition to its flagship product, Quanta also produces and distributes a CBD Vape, Muscle Rub PLUS, and Sensitive Skin version of its Muscle Rub. New products are forthcoming.

Quanta products are distributed Online and through a variety of wholesale customers across the US.

About Quanta

For more information about Quanta Technology and their revolutionary CBD products click here.

About Southridge: Southridge is a diversified financial holding company specializing in direct investment and advisory services to small and middle market companies. Since 1996 the structured finance team has made direct investment of over $1.8 billion into growth companies globally. Our expertise lies in our ability to customize a financing plan for the prospective client and then execute on that plan without fail. For more information, visit: http://www.southridge.com

CONTACT: Anu Kher, 1-212-843-9240, akher@rubensteinpr.com

Eric Rice, CEO 1 (818) 940–1617; IR@qnta.com

SOURCE Quanta, Inc.

