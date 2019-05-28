QuantBroker Opens its International Operation Centre in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantBroker, a global trading service platform headquartered in Singapore, recently unveiled its International Operation Centre in Hong Kong. The launch of the new Centre in Hong Kong is QuantBroker's latest move to expand further its global footprint and underlines its commitment to providing one-stop smart brokerage services to crypto investors across the world.

The new Centre is dedicated to providing superior services to global clients of QuantBroker. Leveraging QuantBroker's solid foundation in crypto brokerage services and its leading crypto quantitative trading technologies, the Centre brings to life convenient, professional services with advanced multivariate analysis at an unprecedented level for global crypto investors. Additionally, with QuantBroker's years of experience in hedge fund management and taking Hong Kong's advantage of being in an international FinTech hub, the Centre is committed to reshaping financial services for investors of today and tomorrow.

Located in East Kowloon, a fast-growing business district and a vibrant financial service community in Hong Kong, the Centre is within walking distance to FT Life Tower, Exchange Tower, MegaBox and more. It is also in the heart of an innovation hub in Hong Kong where it has fast access to tech leaders. The Centre works closely with the leading blockchain community BitWork, with the goal to build a crypto ecosystem connecting industry leaders and accelerating adoption of cutting-edge technologies in traditional financial services.

The Centre's founding team is composed of 5 doctor or master degree holders from world-famous institutions, with comprehensive backgrounds including legal, financial and communication technology areas. The Centre is now working on expanding its team by recruiting talents with FinTech, operation, financial services and other background and expertise. It aims to build a strong team of 20 experts in the coming year.

The launch of the new Centre also supports QuantBroker's future development plan which will be rolled out in two phases. The first stage will be completed by the end of 2019, in which QuantBroker will focus on building a comprehensive smart crypto brokerage infrastructure. The second stage will be completed by end of 2023, in which QBI chain will become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), bringing sufficient opportunities and potential values to the crypto brokerage eco-system.

About QuantBroker

Established in 2017, QuantBroker is one of the smartest crypto brokers in the world, offering fast, efficient and low-cost trading services across crypto exchanges all over the world. With its vision to build leading products of "the Interactive Broker for crypto assets", QuantBroker provides one-stop services through its proprietary order routing and executing algorithm. Its main business includes crypto brokerage services, asset management services, digital wallet services, contract for difference (CFD) trading services, insurance services, investment banking business, crypto news and social network information services.

During the crypto bear market in 2018, QuantBroker's flagship quant-trading product realised gains of 55.2% through arbitrage portfolio models, while the maximum drawdown was less than 1%. QuantBroker's current assets under management (AUM) is around 5,000 BTC, with capacity of assets management at 10,000 BTC. QuantBroker stepped into crypto trading world in November 2017 and from then on has released 15 high frequency, market making, interest arbitrage and mixed fund products. It has achieved a highest YoY performance of 1440%, with a 5% maximum drawdown. Sharpe ratios are larger than 4 for all products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.quantbroker.info/

