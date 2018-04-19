Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Roxanne Anderson 38,977,799 97.03% 1,194,516 2.97% John Kendall Gillberry 39,150,066 97.46% 1,022,249 2.54% Ron Laurie 39,213,904 97.61% 958,411 2.39% Ian McKinnon 38,942,959 97.01% 1,199,666 2.99% W. Paul McCarten 39,213,228 97.61% 959,087 2.39% Douglas Parker 39,443,814 98.19% 728,501 1.81% Richard J. Shorkey 38,839,513 96.68% 1,332,802 3.32% James Douglas Skippen 33,370,034 83.07% 6,802,281 16.93%

Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and Quarterhill's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-announces-election-of-directors-300632800.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

Related Links

www.quarterhill.com

