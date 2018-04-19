Quarterhill Announces Election of Directors

Quarterhill Inc.

06:31 ET

OTTAWA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH), today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its March 16, 2018 management proxy circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's April 18, 2018 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Annual Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Roxanne Anderson

38,977,799

97.03%

1,194,516

2.97%

John Kendall Gillberry

39,150,066

97.46%

1,022,249

2.54%

Ron Laurie

39,213,904

97.61%

958,411

2.39%

Ian McKinnon

38,942,959

97.01%

1,199,666

2.99%

W. Paul McCarten

39,213,228

97.61%

959,087

2.39%

Douglas Parker

39,443,814

98.19%

728,501

1.81%

Richard J. Shorkey

38,839,513

96.68%

1,332,802

3.32%

James Douglas Skippen

33,370,034

83.07%

6,802,281

16.93%

Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors and Quarterhill's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

