Quest to Sustainably Produce Metals for Our Future from the Ocean Takes Next Step

"This voyage is a continuation of the work required in preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement that NORI aims to submit to the ISA, a necessary step to move the Exploration license to exploitation license, which will enable NORI to bring these essential metals for our future to the surface where they will be treated onshore using DeepGreen's patented processing technology, which aims to produce zero waste," said Gerard Barron, CEO of DeepGreen. "We believe these future metals can be produced responsibly, protecting ocean health, while avoiding the deforestation, pollution and child labor that too often are part of traditional mining."

DeepGreen's subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Research Inc. (NORI), will be carrying out extensive scientific and resource surveys within a 75,000-square kilometer contract area of the Eastern Pacific's abyssal plain, granted to NORI by the United Nations' International Seabed Authority (ISA). DeepGreen and NORI are developing technology that will allow the responsible production of polymetallic nodules, which lay on the ocean surface, and contain metals in growing demand and critical to global social and economic growth.

When collected and brought to the surface using state-of-the-art technology, the polymetallic nodules — usually small enough to fit in the palm of your hand — will be processed for metals such as cobalt, nickel, copper and manganese. Those future metals are becoming increasingly harder and more difficult to find on land, but are in great demand for technologies such as electric cars, battery storage, wind turbines and many more digital technologies essential to a sustainable future.

"Our philosophy is to take a precautionary approach — to avoid as much environmental impact as possible. Throughout this study, we will be inclusive, communicative and transparent with the scientific and broader community to ensure that we are uncovering and addressing concerns, said Greg Stone, Oceanographer and DeepGreen Board Member. "Never before in history has so much pre-thought gone into an industry that doesn't yet exist. I am proud to be part of that."

"We are pleased to see that our specialized assets are being utilized in a unique and whole new market area. Although deep sea mineral recovery is in an early stage and production is a few years away, it is a promising business area with the potential for significant future growth and links into Maersk Supply Service overall strategy about diversifying its business into new markets," says CEO of Maersk Supply Service, Steen S. Karstensen.

About DeepGreen:

DeepGreen is a Canadian company offering a new and disruptive approach to supplying the world with metals needed for economic growth and clean technologies. With its patented processing technology, DeepGreen is on track to become a leading producer of base and strategic metals obtained from vast high-grade seafloor polymetallic nodule deposits containing nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt. The Company's leading achievements have already drawn attention from miner and metal trader Glencore, which has contracted to buy a percentage of the nickel and copper produced from a DeepGreen processing plant. Glencore has also made an investment in DeepGreen.

About Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI):

NORI, a Nauruan company sponsored by the Republic of Nauru, is engaged in the exploration and sustainable development of seafloor mineral resources. In 2011, NORI became the first company to obtain a license from the United Nations' International Seabed Authority to explore for minerals in the international seabed area. It will not operate near shallow coral reefs, volcanic ocean vents nor require digging, drilling or use of explosives.

