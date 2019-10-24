Quickening of Compassion® Cards Promote More Compassionate in Society

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beyond Diversity Resource Center has developed an innovative new product, Quickening of Compassion® Cards. The tool helps guide people through difficult conversations that are often a result of the divisive times in which we live. Quickening of Compassion Cards harness the power of compassion to help heal wounds caused by fear and difference among people.

Quickening of Compassion Cards teach compassion through our shared history. Each of the 26 two-sided Quickening of Compassion Cards in a set features a stirring image and caption (front), and a thought-provoking reflection and suggested action step (back). A free online study guide provides detailed instructions.

"These days, interactions with people who are culturally different from us are often hostile, with no sincere attempt at understanding," says Beyond Diversity Resource Center Executive Director Robin Parker. "The result: people talk loudly, unproductively and ultimately past each other. Or worse, there's no conversation at all. What's missing? Compassion."

Quickening of Compassion Cards are two-sided. The front of each card features a stirring historic image and a caption describing the picture. The reverse side presents a thought-provoking message of compassion and a meaningful action step. There are 26 cards in each set.

Quickening of Compassion Cards can be used in a group setting with a facilitator or by a single individual. A link to an online manual is provided that offers detailed instructions on use, historical perspective and powerful questions.

"They're great conversation starters for people interested in authentic dialogue," says Parker. "With practice and through compassion, you can open your heart – even to people with whom you might have great disagreement."

Quickening of Compassion Cards are ideal for faith-based settings, diversity trainings, high school classrooms, and social justice workshops. Each set is $19.95, with discounts for bulk purchases.

"Compassion asks us to live up to our best values as a society, and Quickening of Compassion Cards can help the process," says Parker.

The Beyond Diversity Resource Center designs unique products and diversity programs for individuals, communities and organizations. Through training and education, we strive to make our society free of all forms of oppression.

