Quiet Creek Publishing Is Pleased to Announce the Publication of "Millie! A Love Story"

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog lovers and admirers everywhere will be happily surprised to discover that Millie! A Love Story is not a proverbial 'dog book.' It is, instead, a delightful biography—a compelling story based on actual events in the life of one extraordinary Yorkshire Terrier and her parents.

Millie! A Love Story was written by Louis Lavalle and his wife, Roseanne.

Book Cover Reader's Digest 5 Star

The couple's first book, it was inspired by the love and companionship that Millie brought into their lives. Chapter by chapter, the book chronicles their years together, beginning in 2004, when Roseanne discovered Millie in a pet store in New York City.

The book is filled with touching, intimate moments, amusing details, and heart-breaking discoveries.

"Nothing will prepare you for the story of Millie and the impact she had on her human family. A poignant tale of unconditional love, commitment and sacrifice."

Millie! A Love Story is scheduled for release mid-November. You can pre-order the book at www.millietheyorkie.com. The current price is $14.95. Receive a discount of 25% by inserting the promo code "MTY" at check out. (eBook version available also). Questions or comments should be sent to [email protected].

