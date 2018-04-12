Quintessence--Ultra Luxury Hotel Joins Relais & Châteaux

Discerning and adventurous travelers turn to R&C to find unparalleled destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, Central and South America and beyond. Quintessence is one of only six properties in the Caribbean, and the only one in Anguilla to meet R&C's exacting standards.

"I have personally relied on R&C for my own travels, and I know the organization represents only the best, most elite hotels," said Owner Geoffrey Fieger. "The organization's vision will continue to help Quintessence deliver an unforgettable experience to each and every guest."

Mr. Fieger built Quintessence hotel over a 10-year period, with attention to every detail. Overlooking the white sand beaches of Long Bay, Quintessence offers nine lavish suites and villas, a five-star restaurant, spa, bars, an infinity pool, fitness center, yoga pavilion, boutique, and state-of-the-art business suite. Around-the-clock butler and concierge service caters to a guests' every need.

The Q Hotel was designed with handcrafted fixtures and custom artwork throughout, including a priceless collection of Haitian paintings and sculpture collected over decades by Mr. Fieger. On the grounds, a tennis court, life-size chess board, yoga pavilion and outdoor massage pagoda are tucked into the lush foliage, offering a focus on health and wellness, including a strict non-smoking policy throughout. Aidan Spa has a full menu of manicures, pedicures, facials and massage using the finest skin care products. Hästens Beds—handcrafted all-natural exquisite Swedish mattresses with the finest of linens are featured in every room, along with premium Turkish marble bathrooms that include Roman soaking tubs, oversize walk-in showers, and amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

Julians, a Tropical French Bistro, headed by Executive Chef Dominique Thevenet, offers a menu that blends locally-sourced tropical dishes with traditional French cuisine into a style Mr. Fieger calls "island soul food." A full complement of hand-selected liquor and cocktails, along with the Caribbean's finest wine cellar, complement the menu.

The Q Hotel also features an en suite business villa that accommodates up to nine people, equipped with video conference capabilities, and free Wi-Fi throughout the property and on the beach.

Geoffrey Fieger is a nationally known attorney based in Michigan. He was inspired to build Quintessence by the original Malliouhana Hotel, built and operated by the late Leon Roydon on Meads Bay. Relais & Châteaux recognizes Mr. Fieger's commitment and passion to share his love for the island with his guests.

"My wife, Keenie, and I have lived on Anguilla for more than 30 years, and we have built The Q to make guests feel as if they are being hosted in a grand tropical mansion," Mr. Fieger says.

For hotel or dinner reservations, please inquire at Concierge@QHotelAnguilla.com or call 1.264.498.8106.

