Quintessence Hotel Anguilla -- Now Booking Holiday 2018-2019 Season

Quintessence opened on January 1, 2018 and was the first Anguilla luxury property to open after the Caribbean was ravaged by Hurricane Irma last September. Anguilla has now recovered, and the Q Hotel is the island's preeminent luxury property.

FOR THOSE WHO DESERVE THE BEST

The Q Hotel Anguilla embodies timeless luxury, making the world a better place through culinary excellence and unrivaled hospitality. Ten years in the making, every element of the hotel was created by artisans with museum-like quality…from the classic Versailles floor pattern to the vaulted cedar ceilings. The extensive Haitian art collection, carefully and meticulously procured for decades by owner Geoffrey Fieger, fills every room—mixing spacious comfort with beautiful lush tropical surroundings inside and out.

On the grounds, a tennis court, life-size chess board, yoga pavilion and outdoor massage pagoda offer a focus on health and wellness. Aidan Spa has a full menu of manicures, pedicures, facials and massages using the finest oils, sea salt scrubs and skin care products with the goal of pampering the body, relaxing the mind and soothing the spirit.

Geoffrey Fieger is a nationally known trial lawyer from Detroit, Michigan. He was inspired to build Quintessence by the original Malliouhana Hotel, on Meads Bay, built and operated by the late Leon Roydon.

"Like Mr. Roydon and his Malliouhana, I too share a passion for perfection, collecting antiques, Haitian art, beautiful architecture and interior design," Mr. Fieger says. "It took 10 years to perfect my vision. We are proud to offer Quintessence Hotel as an unparalleled destination for discerning guests who desire unrivaled luxury, privacy and personalized pampering. It is for these special guests that Quintessence was created."

EPICUREAN PLEASURES

JULIANS — A Tropical French Bistro, is without equal in the Caribbean. Executive Chef Dominique Thevenet blends traditional French cuisine with fresh locally-sourced ingredients—Mr. Fieger calls it "island soul food". Delight your taste buds with chilled gazpacho, mango lobster salad, coconut mahi-mahi or beef tenderloin bordelaise, to name a few. Chocolate pepper cake filled with raspberry sorbet is a local favorite for dessert.

Quintessence offers custom private dining options at the Chef's Table, in the Polo Lounge or in The Q Cellar. Enjoy the island breeze and panoramic views from the Grand Gazebo, or for a more intimate outdoor dining experience, the Tropical Cedar House nestled in the mansion gardens is a great option.

The Wine Spectator award-winning wine cellar at Quintessence Hotel is unrivalled in the Caribbean, offering guests an astonishing selection that has taken a lifetime to collect. Mr. Fieger has spared no expense in creating The Q Cellar, which consists of two chambers located beneath our five-star restaurant JULIANS. Handcrafted in stone, brick, and cedar wine racks, the cellar is designed in a Tuscan style, with a barrel-vault ceiling. Over 1,600 bottles of wine are protected with state-of-the-art temperature and humidity controls.

ACCOMMODATIONS WITH CASTLE-LIKE COMFORT

In the suites at Quintessence you will find Hästens Beds—handcrafted all-natural exquisite Swedish mattresses with the finest of linens, along with premium marble bathrooms, and amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

PENTHOUSE

Atop the Tropical Grand Mansion, the JOSEPH PENTHOUSE features one or two bedrooms with premium Turkish marble bathrooms and Roman soaking tubs; a private Grand Master living/dining room; five panoramic terraces with private dining overlooking ocean & gardens; 60″ Smart TV. 2160 – 2836 sq. ft.





The Bresil luxury suite combines with the stunning Polo Lounge to create the residence-style BRESIL POLO GRAND SUITE with one bedroom and one premium Turkish marble bathroom and Roman soaking tub; executive business suite includes a conference room equipped with video conference capabilities, a media room with 72" Smart TV, a wood paneled bar, and one powder room; two panoramic terraces with private dining. 2406 sq. ft.





The BLAIN is a one-bedroom, one bath luxury premium suite with separate living room and premium Turkish marble bathroom and Roman soaking tub; two panoramic dining terraces; two Smart TVs. 1265 sq. ft.





The luxury suites include PROSPER, BONHOMME and BRESIL with one bedroom, one premium Turkish marble bathroom and Roman soaking tub, and private dining terrace. 833-900 sq. ft.





MEADS BAY, SEA GRAPE and LONG BAY GARDEN SUITE offer one bedroom and one bathroom including private garden terrace. Meads Bay offers kitchenette and dining area while Long Bay has a private entrance with direct access to the gardens and beach. 450-508 sq. ft.





The GRAND MANSION is the ultimate tropical setting for groups of up to 22 people with luxurious space for all. Please inquire for more information about a full buyout or seasonal group rates.

Regular rates begin at $750 USD per night. For the Festive Rate period, December 16th through January 5th, suites begin at $1750 USD. Rates include breakfast and free Wi-Fi throughout the property and on the beach. Q Hotel is a non-smoking property not suitable for children under 12.

TAILORED DESTINATION EVENTS

Whether a wedding, or a special celebration, Quintessence Hotel offers a lavish setting for a variety of occasions. Or if you need to mix business with ultimate pleasure, Q Hotel can provide the amenities you need to seamlessly work and play in vacation paradise. All accommodations include Smart TVs with full wireless internet service and Bluetooth sound system throughout the property.

TRAVELING TO Q HOTEL

For commercial travel to Anguilla, fly into St. Maarten's International Airport (SXM) or San Juan International Airport in Puerto Rico (SJU) and then transfer to Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) via flight or boat. For private travel, fly directly into Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA). From Anguilla, Quintessence will arrange for your private transfer to the hotel.

For more information, please inquire at Reservations@QHotelAnguilla.com or call +1.264.498.8106.

www.QHotelAnguilla.com

CONTACT: Merla Smith, Reservations@QHotelAnguilla.com, Quintessence Hotel: +1.264.498.8106

