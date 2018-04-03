Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Banking Stocks -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Citigroup, Bank of Nova Scotia, and PNC Financial Services

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce recorded a trading volume of 407,009 shares. The stock ended at $87.33, declining 1.08% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 2.37% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.40%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the US, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.64.

On March 29th, 2018, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 05th, 2018, at the Halifax Convention Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. A live video webcast of the meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Time. The meeting will include a speech by President and CEO Victor G. Dodig. Get the full research report on CM for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CM

Citigroup

New York-based Citigroup Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.31% higher at $67.71. A total volume of 29.93 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 17.64 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.90% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 5.85%. Furthermore, shares of Citigroup, which provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions, have an RSI of 31.29.

On March 28th, 2018, Citigroup announced that it is redeeming, in whole, all approximately $121.3 million aggregate liquidation preference of Depositary Shares representing interests in its 8.40% Fixed Rate/ Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (the "Preferred Stock"). The redemption date for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares is April 30th, 2018. The cash redemption price, payable on April 30th, 2018, for each Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. The free technical report on C can be accessed at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=C

Bank of Nova Scotia

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered The Bank of Nova Scotia saw a decline of 2.33%, ending the day at $60.26. The stock recorded a trading volume of 932,979 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 788,770 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.19% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.17% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the bank, which provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 35.10.

On March 23rd, 2018, Bank of Nova Scotia, operating as Scotiabank, announced that the Company intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its outstanding Non-cumulative Preferred Shares Series 18 and Non-cumulative Preferred Shares Series 19 on April 26th, 2018, at a price equal to $25.00 per share, together with all declared and unpaid dividends. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on BNS at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BNS

PNC Financial Services Group

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.93% lower at $148.32 with a total trading volume of 2.01 million shares. The stock has gained 1.82% over the previous three months and 22.04% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 6.49% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a diversified financial services company in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 38.07.

On March 21st, 2018, PNC Financial Services Group announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 4.75% is effective March 22nd, 2018. See the free research coverage on PNC at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PNC

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quotidian-technical-highlights-on-selected-banking-stocks----canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-citigroup-bank-of-nova-scotia-and-pnc-financial-services-300623242.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities