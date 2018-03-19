Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Drug Makers Stocks -- Sanofi, Shire, TherapeuticsMD, and Zogenix

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sanofi

Paris, France headquartered Sanofi's shares recorded a trading volume of 2.03 million shares last Friday, which was above their three months average volume of 1.89 million shares. The stock finished the trading session 1.01% higher at $40.96. The Company's shares have gained 2.76% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.24%. Furthermore, shares of Sanofi, which provides therapeutic solutions, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.22.

On March 08th, 2018, Sanofi announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Bioverativ Inc. for $105 per share in cash. The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Bioverativ common stock expired as scheduled at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City Time on March 07th, 2018. Get the full research report on SNY for free by clicking below at:

Shire

On Friday, Dublin, Ireland headquartered Shire PLC's stock ended the session 1.27% higher at $133.45. A total volume of 1.01 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 0.44% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.49% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Shire, which together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, have an RSI of 49.77.

On February 20th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Overweight' to 'Neutral'.

On February 27th, 2018, Shire announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has granted an accelerated assessment for lanadelumab (SHP643). Lanadelumab is an investigational treatment being evaluated for the prevention of angioedema attacks in patients 12 years and older with the rare, genetic disorder, hereditary angioedema. The free technical report on SHPG can be accessed at:

TherapeuticsMD

Boca Raton, Florida headquartered TherapeuticsMD Inc.'s stock ended the day 1.74% higher at $5.25. A total volume of 2.14 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.02 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.23% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of TherapeuticsMD, which operates as a women's health care product company, have an RSI of 45.72.

On March 06th, 2018, TherapeuticsMD announced that CEO Robert G. Finizio and Chief Clinical Officer Brian Bernick, M.D. will participate in the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20th, 2018, at 10:20 a.m. ET. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on TXMD at:

Zogenix

Shares in Emeryville, California headquartered Zogenix Inc. recorded a trading volume of 859,814 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 591,750 shares. The stock ended Friday's session 1.41% lower at $42.05. The Company's shares have gained 7.96% in the last month, 13.65% over the previous three months, and 282.27% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.56% and 49.71%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Zogenix, which develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the US, have an RSI of 49.66.

On March 06th, 2018, Zogenix announced its Q4 and full-year 2017 results. For Q4 2017, net loss from continuing operations was $(39.8) million, and total net loss was $(39.7) million. Due to the wind-down of Sumavel DosePro manufacturing operations, the Company recorded no revenue for the three months ended December 31st, 2017. For the full year, total revenue was $9.8 million, net loss from continuing operations was $(126.0) million, and total net loss was $(126.8) million. See the free research coverage on ZGNX at:

