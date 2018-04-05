Quotidian Technical Highlights on Selected Healthcare Stocks -- GlaxoSmithKline, Synergy Pharma, Teva Pharma, and Perrigo

www.wallstequities.com/registration

GlaxoSmithKline

On Wednesday, shares in Brentford, the UK headquartered GlaxoSmithKline PLC recorded a trading volume of 3.89 million shares. The stock ended at $39.92, rising 1.63% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 8.54% in the last month and 8.10% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.02% and 3.46%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of GlaxoSmithKline, which engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 68.97.

On March 08th, 2018, GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva, Inc. announced that the European Commission has approved a label update for the use of once-daily Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI), an inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting β 2 -agonist combination, in patients whose asthma is already adequately controlled on both an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting β 2 -agonist.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals

New York headquartered Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 1.65% higher at $1.85 with a total trading volume of 3.69 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.45%. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, have an RSI of 44.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Petach Tikva, Israel headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 1.71%, ending the day at $17.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.20 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.31% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Teva Pharma, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide, have an RSI of 39.68.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Jefferies resumed its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $19 per share.

On March 26th, 2018, Teva Pharma announced the launch of a generic version of Lialda® (mesalamine) delayed-release tablets, 1.2 g, in the US. Mesalamine delayed-release tablets are indicated for the induction of remission in adults with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis.

Perrigo

Dublin, Ireland headquartered Perrigo Co. PLC's shares ended the day 0.69% higher at $83.39 with a total trading volume of 742,867 shares. The stock has gained 0.70% in the last month and 24.82% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.36% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Perrigo, which manufactures and supplies over-the-counter healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide, have an RSI of 48.60.

On March 07th, 2018, Perrigo announced that it has received final approval from the US FDA for the store brand OTC equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength (Guaifenesin and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Extended-Release Tablets, 1200 mg/60 mg). This product will be packaged and marketed as a store brand or retailer 'own label' brand and will provide consumers with a high-quality, value alternative to Mucinex®DM Maximum Strength.

