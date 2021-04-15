QwikLeaf Unveils World's First Cannabis Smart Locker and Delivery Network

"In the fastest growing industry in the world, QwikLeaf is deploying the first network of cannabis delivery pick-up locations for cannabis," said Neil Biafore, CEO and Founder at QwikLeaf. "We have spent years building the first smart locker platform for ordering cannabis and now is the time to take QwikLeaf to the public. The technology we have built will lay the foundation for click-and-collect entry into the cannabis industry. QwikLeaf is powering the drive of the most disruptive consumer trend of the last century. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to deploy the world's first network of smart lockers dedicated to cannabis sales"

QwikLeaf's ground-breaking, user-centric platform makes buying cannabis online fast, safe, and as easy as in any other industry, offering customers in particular an alternative to ordering at dispensaries.

QwikLeaf is set to install 75 smart lockers for cannabis delivery throughout Los Angeles, California starting mid-summer 2021.

