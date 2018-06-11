Race Picasso Partners with Indian Mud Run

COSHOCTON, Ohio, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Race Picasso announces a partnership with The Indian Mud Run to provide image capture and indexing services. The 2018 Indian Mud Run will be held on June 23rd, 2018 in Coshocton Ohio at the Lake Park. Participating photographers will upload their images to the Race Picasso indexing platform for storage and bib indexing. Participants will be able to quickly locate and share pictures captured from the event, on multiple social media platforms.

Patrick Clark, creator of Race Picasso states,

"Race Picasso connects racers, photographers and event organizers on a single platform. The website was created to encourage runners to share memories and extend the reach of the event beyond the day of the race. We are excited the diversity of runners in the Obstacle Course Racing Community. For some racers, this will be the first attempt, and for others, this is a lifestyle of fitness and activity."

Hubie Cushman, the IMR Race Director:

"We are excited to partner with a local technology company to make it easier for our racers experience more interconnected and social."

The Indian Mud Run is a competitive OCR race covering over 6 miles of rolling hills, steep elevations, mud, canals and natural rock formations. This course will challenge you with over 50 obstacles, both man-made and natural. Register in Men's and Women's Pro divisions or competitive Age Group Divisions. IMR is a qualifying event for both the North American OCR Championships and the OCR World Championships with the top 10 finishers qualifying. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coshocton County Park District.

Race Picasso is a race image storage and indexing platform. Designed to connect racers to their moment. Race Picasso works in partnership with race directors and local photographers to help capture and distribute event photography. Race Picasso is a subsidiary of Meridios, Ltd a software design company.

