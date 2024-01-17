"Racing Against Time: McWhorter Foundation's Formula 1 Miami Gala to Accelerate the Fight Against Child Trafficking"

Foundation to Host Black Tie Gala in Conjunction with Formula 1 Miami to Combat Child Trafficking

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McWhorter Foundation, a prominent philanthropic organization dedicated to protecting children and advocating for their safety, is thrilled to announce an exclusive black tie gala event to be held in association with the Formula 1 Miami race. This high-profile event aims to raise awareness and funds to combat child trafficking, a cause that has deeply impacted the foundation and the communities it serves.

Whitney & C.K. McWhorter vow to fight Child trafficking.

The gala, set against the thrilling backdrop of Formula 1 Miami racing, promises an evening of elegance, excitement, and meaningful engagement. Guests will enjoy a luxurious environment, featuring live entertainment, a gourmet dinner, and a silent auction with exclusive items and experiences. The event will also include special guest speakers who are leaders in the fight against child trafficking.

"Our event is more than just a gala; it's a call to action. We aim to bring together community leaders, philanthropists, and Formula 1 enthusiasts to make a real difference in the lives of children who are most vulnerable to trafficking." - C.K. McWhorter.

Proceeds from the gala will be channeled directly into hiring skilled private investigators, purchasing advanced technological tools, and providing essential resources to assist police and other officials in solving more missing children cases as well as rehabilitation to survivors, and advocate for stronger protective measures and legislation.

The McWhorter Foundation and the Formula 1 community invite you to join us in this crucial fight. Together, we can make a significant impact and drive change for the betterment of children everywhere.

About the McWhorter Foundation: The McWhorter Foundation has been a beacon of hope and support for vulnerable children. With a mission to safeguard the welfare of children and empower them to reach their full potential, the foundation has been instrumental in various child welfare initiatives and advocacy programs.

