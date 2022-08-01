Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market to record USD 558.94 Mn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as key growth region

Aug 01, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 558.94 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.60% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Download a PDF Sample Report
The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several regional and well-established global vendors. The vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in January 2021, the company entered into exclusive negotiations with Paprec Group for possible disposal of its Operation and Maintenance activity, which includes its subsidiaries specialized in the operation and maintenance of energy recovery plants.
Technavio identifies AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as some of the major market participants. The demand from healthcare facilities, increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries, and regulations mandating the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented as follows:
- Product
- Dosimeters
- Area Monitors
- Survey Meters
- Others
The dosimeters segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing use of dosimeters in occupational radiation environments in the nuclear industry, such as nuclear power plants and radiation sterilization facilities, as well as in medical facilities such as radiology centers is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
North America will have the largest share of the market. The strong presence of key vendors, increasing adoption of technologically advanced radiation detection and monitoring equipment, and increasing demand from various end-users such as the healthcare and nuclear industries are driving the growth of the regional market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a PDF Report Sample Here
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report covers the following areas:
- Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Size
- Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Trends
- Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Industry Analysis
Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors
Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 558.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.60
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Dosimeters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Area monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Survey meters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AMETEK Inc.
- Exhibit 47: AMETEK Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: AMETEK Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 50: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 CNIM SA
- Exhibit 52: CNIM SA - Overview
- Exhibit 53: CNIM SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: CNIM SA - Key news
- Exhibit 55: CNIM SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: CNIM SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 ECOTEST
- Exhibit 57: ECOTEST - Overview
- Exhibit 58: ECOTEST - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: ECOTEST - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: ECOTEST - Segment focus
- 10.6 Fortive Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Fortive Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Fortive Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Ludlum Measurements Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Ludlum Measurements Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Ludlum Measurements Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Ludlum Measurements Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Mirion Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Mirion Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Polimaster LLC
- Exhibit 82: Polimaster LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Polimaster LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Polimaster LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
