Radiation Dose Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Dose Management Market: Overview

This report on the radiation dose management market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, growing safety concerns and improving quality of patient care are the major drivers of the global radiation dose management market during the forecast period.



The global radiation dose management market report comprises a detailed elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments.It also provides information and data analysis of the country's market with respect to the segments based on products and services, modality, application and end user.



An elaborated qualitative analysis of drivers and trends has been provided in the market overview section. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiation dose management market.



Radiation Dose Management Market: Key Segments

Based on products and services, the global radiation dose management market is classified into software and services.The market segments have been analyzed based on the different radiation dose management solution and tools are available in the market and widely used by the healthcare organization.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Based on modality, the market has been segmented into computed tomography, radiography and mammography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, nuclear medicine scans and others.In term of application, the market has been segmented into oncology, cardiology, orthopedic and others.



The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on imaging system used in time of diagnosis, which type of disease are diagnosis and imaging with radiation dose management and medical reimbursements.The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025.



The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Based on end-user, the radiation dose management market segment into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, research organizations and others. The end-user segmentation has been done on the basis of purchase of radiation drug management system and solution which is used for imaging diagnosis.



Geographically, the global radiation dose management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



The report also profiles major players in the global radiation dose management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. The key players operating in the global radiation dose management market are Landauer, Inc., Sectra AB, Afga-Gevaert N.V., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Bayer Healthcare AG, PACSHealth, LLC., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and QAELUM NV among others



The global radiation dose management market is segmented as follows:



Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Product and Services

Software

Integrated Solution

Standalone Solution

Services



Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Modality

Computed Tomography

Radiography and Mammography

Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging

Nuclear medicine scans

Others



Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Others



Global Radiation Dose Management, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Organizations

Others



Global Radiation Dose Management Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of MEA



