RadioFlux Unveils IoT Total Solution System at Nightclub & Bar Show 2018, Enabling a New Era of Intelligent Nightlife Devices

Demand for IoT technology is already becoming a leading trend in many industries, and the global IoT market is expected to reach $267B by 2020 according to Boston Consulting Group. RadioFlux's Yoola Cup and its IoT Total Solution System aim to enable a new era of intelligent nightlife in the nightclub & bar industry.

"It is a fabulous experience, exhibiting at the Nightclub & Bar Show," said RadioFlux CEO Mr. Kimi Shu. "We believe Yoola Cup offers amazing benefits for nightclub and bar owners. Industry professionals from famous brands like OMNIA, Litup Beverages, Hard Rock, Hypemarkerz, XS club, Nightclubshop.com, TAO Las Vegas, MGM Wet Republic and even Knowle, the official DJ of Ariana Grande's World Tour, were excited by Yoola Cup, which shows how to effectively improve customer service and party atmosphere to boost sales. There have been a lot of really hot leads that we have discovered."

Hundreds of visitors looking for newness crowded to and queued up for the Beer Pong game at RadioFlux's booth and they were amazed by Yoola Cup, which sent signals to bar staff when a beer refill was required. The eye-catching design of the Yoola Cup charger attracted many guests, who misinterpreted it as a powerful pair of Disco speakers. After discovering its charger nature, guests posed for pictures in front of it, wishing they could get one for their home. With stylish coloured flashing lights, and its robust materials merging together into a seamless charging experience, Yoola Cup and its charger illuminated the nightlife of guests.

RadioFlux also announced that they are taking their state-of-the-art technologies to the next level and will be exhibiting at Startup Launchpad 2018, Asia's largest hardware startup show, during April 9-11 in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

