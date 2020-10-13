MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [email protected], provider of the [email protected] product, MSSP and Professional Services, announced today that RADM Michael Brown (ret), Michael Convertino, and Diane Pearson will join the [email protected] Advisory Board, bringing executive business, sales, and technical acumen together to enhance the [email protected] Product.

"We are privileged to have the support of this amazing team. RADM Mike Brown brings the highest level leadership, executive, and technical experience to our team; Mike Convertino augments the team with deep technical and leadership expertise in threat intelligence, security architecture and tooling from his time in the Air Force and as CISO at Crowdstrike and Twitter; and Diane Pearson will guide us as we grow our sales capability in the cybersecurity space," said Mischel Kwon, CEO of [email protected] "I look forward to working with this elite team!"

"Mischel and I had a vision for what became the [email protected] for many years, and it is wonderful to see security work across one, or even many, organizations" said RADM Michael Brown, Rear Admiral, USN (Ret). "It fills an acute need for mid/large sized enterprises and MSSPs to organize, communicate, and manage security operations. This permits all to work from the same set of data, ensuring strong processes and empowering good intelligence. I am very excited to be working with Mike and Diane, and I believe this team can help the [email protected] make a big difference in Cybersecurity."

About [email protected]

The [email protected] provides the fabric necessary to bring tooling, people, processes, reporting and remediation together, informing the security of not only IT, but the business. The SaaS based [email protected] product provides a customizable SOC process for the entire enterprise, from the analyst's workbench to the CISO's desk. More information is available at thewatchtower.io .

