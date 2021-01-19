Radon Ads™ - A New Advertising Agency For Radon Mitigation & Testing Professionals

ELDORADO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radon Ads™ announces the official launch of its services and website as an exclusive agency for helping Radon mitigation and testing professionals market and advertise their local business online.

Through the success of managing online advertising for one of the top radon mitigation and testing companies in the state of Colorado, the owner of Radon Ads decided to open an agency dedicated to helping radon contractors find new qualified customers. The company is already looking forward to their next radon client launch in the state of Pennsylvania.

Radon Ads uses proven SEO strategies, such as building conversion optimized websites and optimizing a company's Google My Business profile for local search. They also manage Google Ads, and clients enjoy a dedicated account manager for ad strategy, media buys, and monthly performance reports. All with the advantage of no ad spend commissions or long-term contracts.

Because Radon Ads is serious about providing the most up-to-date information for their clients' websites, they're a proud member of AARST (American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists).

The owner of Radon Ads, Carter Kash has more than 15 years' experience in SEO, marketing, and advertising. He has successfully managed more than $1,000,000 in ad spend and media buys for clients over the years, and he looks forward to using his experience and knowledge in a specialized industry with a focus on the health of homeowners and business owners.

"Radon poses a serious health threat, but many people are unaware of the dangers and the necessity for radon testing and mitigation. Radon Ads wants all families to be able to easily find quality radon contractors in their area. Our goal is to help local radon contractors improve their online presence and help them connect with more local customers," said Carter Kash, Owner of Radon Ads.

To learn more about Radon Ads, please visit their new website: https://www.radonads.com

About Radon Ads:

Radon Ads is an exclusive agency that specializes in providing website development, SEO, marketing, and advertising to radon mitigation and testing professionals nationwide.

