Raging Waves Gets Even Bigger in 2018

"Since opening in 2008, we have continued to bring new and innovative attractions for Raging Waves guests to enjoy," said Randy Witt, founder and co-owner of Raging Waves waterpark. "From our award winning waterslide, Wonambi, to our latest additions with Quokka-Nut Island and Wild Wallabies, Raging Waves provides fun, enjoyment and lasting memories for guests of all ages."

Quokka-Nut Island is the newest addition for Raging Waves littlest mates (ages 2-5). Located within Kiddiebunga Bay, Quokka-Nut Island will include four new kiddie slides and a zero-depth pool which more than doubles the size of the existing kiddie pools. Additional interactive play features will include a coconut rain curtain, palm tree sprayers and a large octopus that spouts water.

Guests can embrace their competitive spirit as they race one another down the Wild Wallabies. The two new slides add more than 600 feet of twists, turns and thrills to Illinois' largest waterpark for guests over 42 inches.

Raging Waves features a wave pool, multiple kiddie areas, private cabanas, a quarter-mile long lazy river, and 26 water slides including the award winning Wonambi slide. Ranked one of the top new water rides in 2016, Wonambi is a must-experience this summer at Raging Waves.

When hunger strikes, guests can visit a variety of restaurants at Raging Waves including Shark Bite, Hungry Croc and Surfside Subs. The park also hosts food kiosks throughout the waterpark featuring mini donuts, funnel cake sundaes, ice cream floats, walking tacos, Jet's Pizza and more!

Raging Waves single-day tickets are available for $32.99 with guests under 48-inches at $19.99. Those looking to give their party a luxurious, VIP experience, Cabanas are available for private rental.

To learn more or purchase Raging Waves tickets, visit RagingWaves.com.

About Raging Waves:

Family-owned, Raging Waves is Illinois' largest waterpark located 45 minutes southwest of Chicago in Yorkville, Ill. The award winning waterpark was named "Best of the Midwest 2010 and 2011" by Midwest Living magazine, USA Today rated it "the top Illinois Summer Destination" in 2009 and "Best Waterpark in Illinois" by MSN in 2017. Raging Waves features 20 water slides including 2016's "Best New Water Ride, Wonambi." The waterpark also features a wave pool, multiple kiddie areas, private cabanas, and a quarter mile long lazy river. Opened in 2008, Raging Waves attracts more than 300,000 visitors a year. For more information, visit RagingWaves.com.

