According to "Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market By Product, By Intermodal, By Consignment, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", rail freight transportation market is projected to reach $ 34 billion by 2023 in Europe, backed by increasing government funding towards railway infrastructure improvement projects.Increasing demand for logistics, technological advancements, growing rail network and increasing number of mining activities are expected to drive the rail freight transportation market in Europe over the coming years.



Moreover, implementation of big data technology for increasing efficiency, development of rail freight corridors, and expanding automotive sector are some of the other driving factors for the region's rail freight transportation market. Some of the major players operating in Europe rail freight transportation market are DB Cargo, Rail Freight Cargo Austria, PKP Cargo S.A., SNCF Mobilités Group, SBB Cargo, Ferrovie dello Stato SpA, Genesee & Wyoming Inc, EQT Infrastructure II GP BV, etc.



"Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market By Product, By Intermodal, By Consignment, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of rail freight transportation market in Europe:

•Rail Freight Transportation Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Product, By Intermodal (Containers and Swap Bodies, Road Vehicles (Accompanied) & Semi-Trailers (Unaccompanied)), By Consignment, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



