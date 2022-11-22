Railway Management System Market to grow by USD 21.19 Billion by 2026, Expansion Of Urban Mass Transit Railway Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Nov 22, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Railway Management System Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the railway management system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report!
Key Market Dynamics:
- Key Driver
- One of the main factors fueling the development of the urban mass transit rail infrastructure is the increasing demand for railway management systems. Urban rail transit systems are essentially short-length passenger rail networks used for travel inside urban or suburban areas. In terms of mass transit, metro rail is one of the most practical ways of urban transportation.
- With the development of urbanization, there is a greater need for rail lines for urban mass transit to reduce congestion. As a result, with multiple major future urban mass transit railway projects on the horizon, demand for railway management systems is likely to rise.
- Major Challenges
- One of the difficulties impeding the railway management system market's growth is the high cost of implementation. The vast infrastructure of railroads necessitates government intervention, and the goal of creating an effective transportation network has led to the majority of railroads being controlled by government-owned businesses, which frequently operate at a loss. This implies that each new project with a large cost should be carefully evaluated.
- Railway infrastructure, on the other hand, is distinguished by massive capital inflows and a significantly long payback period. Migrating to sophisticated railway systems via railway management systems is not viable in nations with significant budget constraints.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The global railway management system market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium-sized, and small-scale manufacturers. Most of the large and established players in the market have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on various parameters such as price, quality, reputation, brand identity, and distribution.
- ABB Ltd.: The company offers railway management systems such as traction systems, passenger stations, and digital solutions.
- ALSTOM SA: The company offers railway management systems such as signaling solutions.
- DXC Technology Co.: The company offers railway management systems services under analysis and engineering.
- General Electric Co.: The company offers railway management systems such as Railconnect transportation.
- Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers railway management systems such as railway operation planning and traffic control system.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global railway management system market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. The parent global IT spending market covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.
Technavio calculates the global IT spending market size based on various IT solutions spending by various end-user industries such as healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; transportation; media and entertainment; and construction. The following factors will drive growth in the global IT spending market:
- Increasing government investments in IT infrastructure
- Growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices
- Growing demand for passive electronic components
- Implementation of Industry 4.0 initiatives
- Increased adoption of mobility solution
Railway Management System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
$21.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.16
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, France, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EKE Group, EUROTECH Spa, Frequentis AG, GAO Group Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., Trimble Inc., and Wabtec Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
