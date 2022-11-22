Railway Management System Market to grow by USD 21.19 Billion by 2026, Expansion Of Urban Mass Transit Railway Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Railway Management System Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the railway management system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.19 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report!

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Management System Market 2022-2026

Key Driver

One of the main factors fueling the development of the urban mass transit rail infrastructure is the increasing demand for railway management systems . Urban rail transit systems are essentially short-length passenger rail networks used for travel inside urban or suburban areas. In terms of mass transit, metro rail is one of the most practical ways of urban transportation.

. Urban rail transit systems are essentially short-length passenger rail networks used for travel inside urban or suburban areas. In terms of mass transit, metro rail is one of the most practical ways of urban transportation.

With the development of urbanization, there is a greater need for rail lines for urban mass transit to reduce congestion. As a result, with multiple major future urban mass transit railway projects on the horizon, demand for railway management systems is likely to rise.

Major Challenges

One of the difficulties impeding the railway management system market's growth is the high cost of implementation . The vast infrastructure of railroads necessitates government intervention, and the goal of creating an effective transportation network has led to the majority of railroads being controlled by government-owned businesses, which frequently operate at a loss. This implies that each new project with a large cost should be carefully evaluated.

. The vast infrastructure of railroads necessitates government intervention, and the goal of creating an effective transportation network has led to the majority of railroads being controlled by government-owned businesses, which frequently operate at a loss. This implies that each new project with a large cost should be carefully evaluated.

Railway infrastructure, on the other hand, is distinguished by massive capital inflows and a significantly long payback period. Migrating to sophisticated railway systems via railway management systems is not viable in nations with significant budget constraints.

Request a Free sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global railway management system market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium-sized, and small-scale manufacturers. Most of the large and established players in the market have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on various parameters such as price, quality, reputation, brand identity, and distribution.

ABB Ltd.: The company offers railway management systems such as traction systems, passenger stations, and digital solutions.

The company offers railway management systems such as traction systems, passenger stations, and digital solutions.

ALSTOM SA: The company offers railway management systems such as signaling solutions.

The company offers railway management systems such as signaling solutions.

DXC Technology Co.: The company offers railway management systems services under analysis and engineering.

The company offers railway management systems services under analysis and engineering.

General Electric Co.: The company offers railway management systems such as Railconnect transportation.

The company offers railway management systems such as Railconnect transportation.

Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers railway management systems such as railway operation planning and traffic control system.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global railway management system market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. The parent global IT spending market covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.

Technavio calculates the global IT spending market size based on various IT solutions spending by various end-user industries such as healthcare; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; transportation; media and entertainment; and construction. The following factors will drive growth in the global IT spending market:

Increasing government investments in IT infrastructure

Growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Growing demand for passive electronic components

Implementation of Industry 4.0 initiatives

Increased adoption of mobility solution

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Global Social Media Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the social media management software market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Women Health App Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the women health app market segmentation by type (menstrual health, fitness and nutrition, pregnancy tracking, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Railway Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $21.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EKE Group, EUROTECH Spa, Frequentis AG, GAO Group Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., Trimble Inc., and Wabtec Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Information system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Information system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 94: ALSTOM SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: ALSTOM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 96: ALSTOM SA - Key news



Exhibit 97: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

10.5 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 99: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: DXC Technology Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 114: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 127: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 131: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio