Rainscreen Cladding Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - Leading Players are Sika, Kingspan Insulation, Sotech, Promt UK, and M.F. Murray Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rainscreen Cladding Market by Material (Composite Materials, Metal, Fiber Cement, HPL), Construction (New Construction and Renovation), End-Use Sector (Non-residential and Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rainscreen cladding market is projected to grow from $10.1 billion in 2019 to $14.3 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The market for rainscreen cladding systems is growing due to the increase in construction activities, especially in the emerging Asia-Pacific and South American regions. This market is projected to witness considerable growth over the next five years. The growth of this market is attributed to increasing infrastructural and construction activities across the globe. Rebounds in commercial buildings also contribute to the increase in demand for rainscreen cladding systems.



The reduction in greenhouse gas emission and the development of green buildings mainly drive the rainscreen cladding systems market growth. In addition, the presence of stringent building energy codes in Europe and North America drives the demand for materials such as fiber cement and composite materials for cladding purposes. However, the high cost of some raw materials and longer installation time may inhibit the growth of the market.

On the basis of key regions, the market for rainscreen cladding systems is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The European region accounted for the largest share of about 44.8% among all regions in 2018, owing to the huge construction industry in this region. The market in the North American region is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4%.



Some of the key players in this market include Sika (Switzerland), Kingspan Insulation (Ireland), Sotech (UK), Promt UK Ltd (UK), and M.F. Murray Companies, Inc (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

4.2 Europe: Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Material and Country

4.3 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Material

4.4 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Construction Type

4.5 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By End-use Sector

4.6 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Population and Rapid Urbanization Translating to A Large Number of New Construction Projects

5.2.1.2 Increase in Non-Residential Construction Activities

5.2.1.3 High Durability of Rainscreen Cladding Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Raw Material and Installation Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Protective Systems, Enhancing the Aesthetic Appeal of A Building

5.2.3.2 Rise in Population and Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.3 Increase in Demand for Fiber Cement in the Rainscreen Cladding Systems

5.2.3.4 Increase in Demand for Sustainable Cladding Materials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Repairing Costs

5.3 Yc, Ycc Drivers



6 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Material

6.2 Composite Materials

6.2.1 Composite Materials to Gain High Preference From the Construction Sector in the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

6.3 Fiber Cement

6.3.1 High Strength and Durability to Drive the Growth of the Fiber Cement Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

6.4 Metal

6.4.1 The Increasing Demand for High Thermal Efficiency and Durability of the Material Drives the Demand for Metal Cladding

6.5 High-Pressure Laminate

6.5.1 The Hpl Segment is Projected to Record A Stagnant Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.6 Others



7 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Construction Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Renovation

7.3 New Construction



8 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 The Residential Sector is Projected to Grow at A Moderate Rate in the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

8.3 Non-Residential

8.3.1 The Non-Residential Application is Projected to Account for A Larger Share in the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market



9 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 The Chinese Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market to Grow at the Highest Rate Through 2024

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 The New Construction Segment is Projected to Grow at A Higher Rate By 2024

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 India is Projected to Witness Second-Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

9.2.4 Australia

9.2.4.1 The New Construction Segment Accounted for the Larger Share in the Australian Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.5.1 The New Construction Segment is Projected to Lead the South Korea Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

9.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 The Non-Residential Sector Segment is Projected to Witness High Growth in Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 The Non-Residential Cement Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 The New Construction Segment is Projected to Witness High Consumption in the UK Through 2024

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 The New Construction Segment is Projected to Witness High Growth During the Forecast Period

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.5.1 The New Construction Segment Accounted for the Larger Share in 2017 in Russia

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.3.6.1 The Non-Residential Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Rest of Europe Market By 2024

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.1.1 The Non-Residential Sector to Witness the Highest Consumption in the US By 2024

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 The New Construction Segment to Grow at A Higher CAGR, in Terms of Value, in Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 New Construction to Witness High Growth, in Terms of Volume, in Mexico Through 2024

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.1.1 Turkey to Lead the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market in the Middle East & Africa, in Terms of Value

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Market in the Middle East & Africa, in Terms of Value

9.5.3 UAE

9.5.3.1 New Construction is Expected to Be the Faster-Growing Cladding Material in the UAE, in Terms of Volume

9.5.4 South Africa

9.5.4.1 The Non-Residential Segment to Lead the South African Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

9.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Increase in Investment in Constructions is Projected to Drive the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market in Argentina

9.6.3 Rest of South America

9.6.3.1 New Construction is Projected to Remain the Larger Segment in the Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market in Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Acquisitions

10.2.2 Investments

10.2.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kingspan Insulation

11.2 SIKA

11.3 Rockwool International A/S

11.4 Everest Industries Limited

11.5 SFS Group AG

11.6 Sotech Architectural Faade Systems

11.7 Promat UK Ltd.

11.8 Additional Company Profiles

11.8.1 CGL Faades Ltd.

11.8.2 Celotex Ltd.

11.8.3 Terraclad

11.8.4 ECO Earth Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11.8.5 Omnimax International Inc.

11.8.6 Trespa International B.V.

11.8.7 Middle East Insulation LLC

11.8.8 Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

11.8.9 Centria International

11.8.10 Dow Building Solutions

11.8.11 Fundermax

11.8.12 Alucobond (3A Composites)

11.8.13 Arconic Inc.

11.8.14 Euroclad Group

11.8.15 Dams Incorporated

11.8.16 Northclad

11.8.17 Armetco Systems

11.8.18 Vulcan Cladding Systems



