Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza

In celebration of its birthday, Pizza Hut – long recognized as the pizza company that has shaped the tastes and traditions for many pizza fans worldwide – is introducing a new pizza that combines two of the brand's most iconic menu items into one great new innovation called Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza.

The new, limited-time pizza pays homage to Stuffed Crust and Original Pan by baking a ring of cheese just inside the unmistakably golden edge of Pizza Hut Pan crust. An additional layer of toasted parmesan is baked on the crust edge and the pizza is topped off with a blend of parmesan and oregano.

"In addition to winning over pizza fans with innovations like the Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza, Pizza Hut has also become part of the fabric of American pop culture," said Zipporah Allen, CMO, Pizza Hut. "Whether it's making an appearance in iconic movies or changing the way we order food by being the first pizza ordered online, Pizza Hut has proven time and time again that No One Out Pizzas the Hut."

Did you know that Pizza Hut:

Made appearances in more than 19 movies

Created the nation's largest reading-incentive program with BOOK IT!

Was the first pizza delivered to the White House

Was the first physical good ever purchased via the internet

Started with one store in Wichita, Kan. , in 1958, opened in part thanks to a $600 loan from "mom" to the founding brothers Frank and Dan Carney

Choreographed the longest pizza delivery in history, sending an order via rocket to the International Space Station

Set a World Record for highest pizza delivery to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

For many years was the largest global purchaser of kale

Created one-of-a kind Pie Tops sneakers that order pizza with a push of a button

Forged a global partnership with Toyota to explore the future of autonomous vehicle pizza delivery and other initiatives to improve mobility around the world

Today, through the next 60 years, and beyond, Pizza Hut is focused on updates and innovations that make it easier for customers to get a better pizza. Earlier this year, Pizza Hut released the Pie Tops II, Bluetooth-enabled sneakers that order pizza and pause the TV with a push of a button. Recently, the company also launched voice command ordering, the first pizza tracker that includes text messaging and Hut Rewards, the only national pizza loyalty program with a faster way to free pizza through points for every dollar spent on food online.

"Over the past 60 years, Pizza Hut has become so much more than just a pizza company," said Allen. "We are proud of the achievements made in the last 60 years and are looking forward to what the future holds."

The Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza is currently available for a limited time for delivery, carryout or dine-in at Pizza Hut locations across the country. For more information about Pizza Hut and its history, visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or, to order Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza, head to PizzaHut.com.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 16,700 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has the only loyalty program, Hut Rewards, in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food online.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

