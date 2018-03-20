Raised Real and Califia Farms Team Up on Innovative New Benefits for Parents

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raised Real, the subscription-based, nationwide baby food delivery service, has partnered with Califia Farms to help simplify re-entry into the workplace for employees post parental leave. As part of Califia's parental leave policy, the company is providing busy parents two months of Raised Real Baby Food delivery.

Raised Real

Raised Real is a complete baby food solution that delivers organically-sourced, fresh and pre-portioned meals to your doorstep every 2 weeks. Each meal is formulated to support a tiny human's developmental and growth functions, and can be steamed and pureed or steamed and served as finger foods. Prep time is minutes. Paired with Raised Real's signature BabyFood Hotline service and meal cards that break down how each meal affects a baby's development and growth, the company is a true solution for parents looking for convenience, nutrition, and ease.

Beginning this month, Califia Farms is now providing parents employed by the company with two months of Raised Real baby food as part of their parental-leave policy. "Now more than ever, parents want to feed their children homemade food. Sales of store-bought baby food have been declining since 2005 and research touting the health benefits of homemade is prevalent, but parents are busier than ever," says Santiago Merea, CEO of Raised Real. "Califia Farms is taking their support for working parents even further by helping them after they come back to work and we are excited to be part of this movement."

"At Califia Farms we believe in a plant-powered lifestyle, and our partnership with Raised Real brings healthy, plant-based meals to the littlest members of our Califia family. We want to start the journey of healthy eating from babies' first bite and beyond," says Karen Gifford, Chief People Officer of Califia Farms.

Califia Farms parental benefits already include: up to five months of paid maternity leave, plus an additional month of flexible schedule when the mother returns, a baby bonus, a one-year subscription to Parent Magazine, "The First Forty Days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother" cookbook, and now two months of Raised Real baby food delivery service.

To learn more about Raised Real, visit www.raisedreal.com.

About Raised Real

Raised Real is a first-in-class, innovative baby food delivery solution for busy parents looking for nutritionally-balanced meals designed for growing babies. Raised Real baby food comes in pre-portioned, ready to steam and blend packages, with every recipe developed and tested through a rigorous lab process. Each Raised Real meal is made with superfood ingredients sourced from organic and sustainable farms, delivered directly to the door. Raised Real empowers parents to make nutritious, healthy baby food at less than $5 per meal, without the mess and long prep times. Raised Real is available nationwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR PRESS INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

Benish Shah

VP Marketing, Raised Real

benish@raisedreal.com

631-838-9796

Related Images

raised-real-baby-food.jpg

Raised Real Baby Food

raised-real-meal-packets.jpg

Raised Real meal packets

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raised-real-and-califia-farms-team-up-on-innovative-new-benefits-for-parents-300616765.html

SOURCE Raised Real

Related Links

https://www.raisedreal.com

