Ralphie, Always Loved touches a cord in the hearts of anyone who has ever loved a dog

FLEMINGTON, N.J., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What started out as a passion project to celebrate the life of her beloved dog, Ralphie, has turned into an award winning children's picture book for first time New Jersey author Andrea Yerramilli. Andrea began writing stories about Ralphie when he was a relatively young pup, and even though he lived to the ripe old age of 16, he was no longer with her when the book was published.

Ralphie, Always Loved

In Ralphie, Always Loved, Andrea tells the story of a dog who was returned to a shelter several times until his forever family came along and unconditionally believed in him. In response, Ralphie grew into the best version of himself; an open hearted dog who loved without reservation. The book raises the question, "What could you accomplish if someone believed in you unconditionally?"

Readers have responded to the unreservedly loving story with stellar reviews and awards, including a Nautilus Book Award, an award that celebrates "Better Books for a Better World," and a prestigious Mom's Choice Gold Award, an award honoring excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.

Midwest Book Review says: "Ralphie, Always Loved will bring so much love and light to the hearts of all its readers."

Feathered Quill says: "It's a rare occurrence when a book comes along that not only teaches a lesson and gives children something to truly enjoy, but also fills the heart with love. This is that book."

HomeSchoolMagazine.com says: "A children's book for all people."

Written by: Andrea Yerramilli ( http://www.andreayerramilli.com/ )

Illustrated by: Samantha Van Riet (http://www.samvanriet.co.za/ )

Ages: 4 – 7

ISBN: 978-0998760100

Publisher: About Something Good

Available from: Baker & Taylor, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Indiebound

Contact: info@aboutsomethinggood.com

Andrea Yerramilli will be at the World Dog Expo in Secaucus, New Jersey, booth number 1404 on June 9th and 10th. https://www.worldexpo.dog/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphie-always-loved-touches-a-cord-in-the-hearts-of-anyone-who-has-ever-loved-a-dog-300661599.html

SOURCE About Something Good, LLC

