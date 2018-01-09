Raven H Makes High-profile Appearance at CES, Leading Smart Life Trend

As the world's largest and most influential yearly show for consumer electronics, CES serves as a significant platform for the latest industry trends. At this year's CES, raven stands out with both the raven H, a smart home speaker which is compact and chic on the outside, and superior at its core; and the raven R, the world's first autonomous and emotional 6-axis robot.

Raven H × DuerOS 2.0 displays strengths of both software and hardware

Raven H, based on Baidu's DuerOS 2.0, comes with over 50 native and more than 150 third-party features. Raven custom-developed solutions including those for music and video playback, general knowledge Q&A and smart home device control, all based on the DuerOS 2.0 platform. Raven R, in addition to sharing the features of raven H, is further empowered by all-new Kansei Engineering, meaning it is capable of imitating natural movement and actions as well as expressing emotion in response to users. Throughout CES, raven's products are exhibited in a dedicated home-environment showroom, where visitors can use the wake words "xiaodu xiaodu" to experience these features first-hand.

The great attention received by raven H at CES 2018 is also thanks to raven's advanced product concept and forthcoming range of expansion accessories. Unlike the competitors, raven H features Touch, a detachable device which combines the latest voice and gesture-based touch control technology. Defined as the "brain" of the product, Touch creates a "mobile touch panel" that gives users more freedom and mobility as they move about their home. The corresponding Dock interface that connects Touch to the base speaker opens the door to limitless possibilities for continuous future expansion.

Raven joins with partners to launch breakthrough consumer products

The birth of the global smart speaker market ushered in a year of explosive development in 2017, and the further entry of Alibaba and Apple has put competitive pressure on the early dominance of Amazon and Google. Baidu, following the announcement of its "All in AI" strategy, is bringing yet more diversification to the market, signaling the start of even fiercer competition. The roll-out of raven H fully demonstrates the world-leading technological strength and product launch capability of Baidu's AI platform.

The current technology cornerstone of smart home devices is interaction + control. With the launch of raven H, raven has moved beyond the typical capabilities -- such as wake-on-LAN, far field recognition or multi-round dialogues -- to deliver personalized control, and an experience that is optimized to each individual user's habits and preferences at the algorithm-level.

Making China an innovative global force

It was once perhaps inconceivable that wearable devices, folding phones, concept cars, etc. would become world-changing technological innovations. But these innovations are no longer fantasy, and at this year's CES, raven's new products offer a glimpse of the life of the future.

In the recent past, "processing and manufacturing" was synonymous with Chinese manufacturing. However, since entering the era of Industrial 4.0, a host of Chinese brands and enterprises with high-tech capabilities are gradually going international. At the forefront, raven is and will continue to be committed to the research and development of AI, and will be launching more cutting-edge products that will bring a whole new meaning to Made in China.

