GLOUCESTER, England, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- rawpixel is a new design resources site that is doing things differently. rawpixel was started with the goal of bringing the best design resources to everyone empowering people to do good.

rawpixel is the world's leading supplier of stock images, but now wants to build a creative design community that works for everyone. To achieve this, rawpixel is the first agency to create memberships for free users and premium memberships for personal and business use.

rawpixel website Delivering concept with creative and authentic image

To celebrate launching its new memberships, rawpixel is gifting everyone with 1 month's free premium membership.

The team at rawpixel believes that content should always come first and that through channeling creatives to share and collaborate together it can be better. Unlike other design resource sites rawpixel's images, vectors and PSD mockups are produced by their own team of artists with various skills that complement each other to create the most authentic design resources in the industry. They are keen to work closely with customers to directly provide them with the service and resources they need.

Can creativity change the world? At rawpixel, they believe it can. Not happy with the imbalances that still exist today, rawpixel is pledging 10% of its revenue to the international children's charity Hope for Children. With the help of the community, rawpixel is eager to explore ways people can use their creative talents for good. rawpixel would like to encourage charities that can benefit from its design resources to get in touch.

Rob Churchill

rawpixel.com

+66857218330

193232@email4pr.com

Rawpixel Ltd.

Hanover Green Studios

Hanover

Redmarley

Gloucestershire

GL19 3JZ

United Kingdom

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rawpixel--doing-things-differently-300630245.html

SOURCE rawpixel