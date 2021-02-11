Raytheon Technologies Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) Solutions Report 2020: Development of Laser and Microwave Weaponry Fuels Growth Potential and Defense and Commercial Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Raytheon Technologies Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In September of 2019, unsophisticated drones attacked two oil production sites in Saudi Arabia. The event served as a conclusive reality that inexpensive unmanned aerial systems (UAS) can be used to successfully attack a strategic target guarded by conventional air defense systems.



Since that event, the development of directed energy (DE) technology used to counter the drone threat has increased in urgency. The focus of this research is to take an in-depth view of the Raytheon Technologies firm with respect to its role in the development of DE technologies and/or weapons.



Raytheon Technologies is not the only industry pioneer creating new solutions and platforms for the evolving weapons market. Therefore, this analysis will explore some of the other contributors and collaborators, both military organizations and current defense contractors developing DEWs. This research is based on the most current activity from January 2019 through July 2020, providing readers insight into the trends, competitors, and opportunities expected from a growing DEWs market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Raytheon and the Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Raytheon Technologies Directed Energy Weapons

Raytheon Technologies Directed Energy Weapons Solutions Scope of Analysis

Directed Energy Weapons Environment

Key Competitors in Directed Energy Weapons Market

Competitive Environment

Directed Energy Weapons Development Market Based on Contract Activity

Defense Contract Share Analysis, Developing Directed Energy Weapons Market

Raytheon Technologies Research and Development in Support of US Air Force High Energy Laser Weapon

Raytheon Technologies Research and Development in Support of US Air Force High Power Microwave System

The Air Force Research Laboratory Contribution to Directed Energy Weapons Development

The Army's Contribution to Directed Energy Weapons Development

Joint Agency Contributions to Directed Energy Weapons Development

Missile Defense Agency's Contribution to Directed Energy Weapons Development

Growth Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Raytheon Technologies Directed Energy Weapons

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Laser Weapons for Ground-based Air Defense, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Laser Weapons for Aircraft Defense, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: HPM Weapons for Defense, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Active Denial Systems, 2020

A Global Insight of Directed Energy Weapons Development

List of Exhibits

