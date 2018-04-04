Razor Technology Launches "Tech over Coffee" Video Series

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Technology, an award-winning end-to-end IT and cloud solutions provider, announced the launch of a new video series, Tech over Coffee, that will provide companies large and small with actionable information about IT trends, news, services and tips.

Razor Technology launches new video series, Tech Over Coffee that features casual IT-talk about industry trends, services and tips with hosts Jay Gagne, CTO at Razor Technology and Jeff Thompson, Director of Architecture

The 5-part video series will feature Razor Technology's Jay Gagné, Chief Technology Officer and Jeff Thompson, Director of Architecture and Operations, who will together bring timely topics and impending trends in IT and data security to light. The series, which will be available on the Company's YouTube channel and website Knowledge Center, will be launched this April and continue through the rest of the year. Topics for the first three video installments include:

Video 1: The economics of managed cloud services and tips for choosing the right cloud model and strategy

Video 2: Cybersecurity, with guest speaker who formerly served in the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, DoD, Special Operations, Defense and Private Industries.

Video 3: Highlights and what's trending following the Nutanix Annual .Next Conference

"Tech over Coffee will provide our tech-peers and prospective partners and clients with down-and-dirty information about what's happening in the ever-evolving world of information technology," said Gagné. "In our industry, information is constantly emerging, so rather than contemplating our thoughts behind closed doors, we decided to share our views and contemplations with other curious minds. Our commitment to being relentless innovators is what keeps us motivated to develop projects such as Tech over Coffee and sharing with the community."

Series' hosts Jay and Jeff maintain extensive expertise in their respective fields and will bring a unique-level of candor and humor to the series. At Razor Technology, Jay shapes and implements corporate strategy and assesses new technologies, develops process frameworks to fuel growth and translates technological capabilities into strategic business decisions for future services and solutions. Jeff oversees product and cloud engineering, with a focus on driving positive customer outcomes. He helps shape the overall direction of technology and training curriculum for the Company.

The first video will be released on April 4th, 2018 and will be available for viewing on the Company's YouTube channel and website Knowledge Center at any time.

About Razor Technology

Based in Conshohocken, PA, Razor Technology is an award winning leading end-to-end IT and cloud solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations solve business challenges. Our certified technical engineers, design, deliver and support award-winning integrated solutions for some of the most demanding clients and data centers in the world. We partner directly with clients to identify best-in-class solutions to drive complexity out of their IT infrastructure. Visit razor-tech.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/razor-technology-launches-tech-over-coffee-video-series-300624391.html

SOURCE Razor Technology

Related Links

https://www.razor-tech.com

