RCI to File 2Q19 and 3Q19 10-Qs and Hold Conference Call Today

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced it will file its 2Q19 and 3Q19 10-Qs today and hold a related conference call.

Conference Call Details

When: Tuesday, September 24 , at 4:30 PM ET

, at Live Participant Dial In: Toll Free at 844-602-0380 and International at 862-298-0970

Access the live webcast, slides or replay at: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53715

Phone replay: Toll Free at 877-481-4010 and International at 919-882-2331 (Passcode: 53715)

Reminder

Eric Langan, President & CEO, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Later that day, at 6 PM ET, RCI investors can meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York, Manhattan's No. 1 gentlemen's club, and tour its sister club, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, next door.

Sidoti Conference

RCI's presentation is 3:20 PM ET ( 2:20 PM CT ) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City . To access the live webcast, visit http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/rick/. To access the presentation and replay, visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/investor/default.aspx.

( ) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in . To access the live webcast, visit http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/rick/. To access the presentation and replay, visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/investor/default.aspx. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings. To register and schedule a time, contact Emily Barker , Marketing & Events Manager, ebarker@sidoti.com, 212-453-7048, or visit https://sidoti.meetmax.com/sched/event_57223/conference_register.html.

Meet Management

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 , 6:00-8:00 PM ET

, Where: Rick's Cabaret New York, at 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY , between Fifth Avenue and Broadway

, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway RSVP: By 12:00 PM ET , September 25, 2019 , with your contact information, to gary.fishman@anreder.com

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to regain and maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rcihospitality.com

