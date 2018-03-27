Re-Bath engages Service Management Group to increase customer satisfaction and referrals

Re-Bath takes a full-service approach to bathroom remodeling—handling every aspect of the process from design to selection to demo to installation. Its differentiated, hands-on process delivers bathroom remodels in just 3–5 days. Knowing how important it is for customers to be happy with such a sizable and lasting investment, Re-Bath is determined to understand customer wants and needs at every step of the process to create the best experience possible.

"Our customers are making a significant purchase, and we want to do everything we can to make it easy for them. Plus, it's no secret that referrals are extremely important in our business," said Re-Bath CMO Kavita McCarthy. "By measuring the experience at multiple points in the remodel process, we can empower our franchisees with actionable CX data and insights. That will help us ensure each experience is living up to our promise of providing the best customer experience possible while delivering beautifully remodeled bathrooms that our customers will enjoy for years to come."

Re-Bath is using SMG's VisitView survey with built-in text analytics to measure the customer experience post-installation as well as gain feedback from those customers who ultimately decide not to move forward with Re-Bath following a consultation. A CRM integration allows a seamless email invitation process, and the smg360® reporting dashboard and app provide 24/7 availability to customer data for driving important business decisions.

"Re-Bath has seen a lot of success in the service sector by making a complicated, and often stressful, process easy for customers," said SMG VP, Client Insights Jacqui Mueller. "We're excited about bringing our CX tech and insights to the Re-Bath customer journey and helping define a path to increased loyalty and recommendations. The brand's commitment to really understand all aspects of the customer experience is evident in everything they do."

