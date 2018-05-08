Re-Introducing the Only Book You Should Never Loan to a Friend!

TORONTO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Affectionately touted as the 'only book you should never loan to a friend', Jane Blaufus has just released the 3rd Edition of her international bestselling story to help people to get their personal and financial lives in order, while they can. WITH THE [STROKE] OF A PEN: Claim Your Life is at times heart-wrenching, yet at other times it's a laugh-out-loud endearing, personal retelling of the emotional fall-out Jane and her family experienced after the sudden death of her husband.

With The [Stroke] Of A Pen, Claim your life 3rd Edition now available Jane Blaufus, Best-Selling Author and International Speaker

A veteran of the life insurance industry, Jane had always thought she would be able to handle anything life threw at her. Unfortunately, even she found herself overwhelmed by the sudden life changes and challenges that present themselves after the death of a loved one. Despite all her financial expertise, and pre-planning they had done, she was not prepared for the emotional aftermath the loss of a husband, father and friend would bring.

As Jane learned first-hand, a will is not enough. Today, she openly shares her story with audiences around the world in the hope that people can begin to have those 'courageous conversations' we all fear, make decisions we may not want to make and learn from her experience in order to help others both be prepared for the unexpected, and so they too can embark on a healing journey to eventually move towards creating a new normal.

This 3rd Edition offers a fresh new layout, additional tools and resources and a new afterward that shares where Jane's journey and mission have taken her to today. The end of each chapter includes key takeaways offering practical tips and considerations. Through her tenacious research, and based on her own experiences and expertise, she provides one of the most comprehensive planning checklists available, at the end of her book.

Highlights include:

Chapter 8 (Daddy's Little Girl) written by Jane's daughter, who offers the unique perspective of what it's like to be a child going through the loss of her father, with advice and tips to children and parents.

A 33-page Master planning checklist containing a goldmine of thought-provoking questions for establishing a financial safety net, understanding legal and tax matters, planning a funeral, choosing an executor and legal guardians, and so much more.

Jane's bestselling book WITH THE [STROKE] OF A PEN: Claim Your Life has been highly acclaimed as one of the most comprehensive, actionable, personal and financial planning resources available today for families, individuals and business owners.

When asked why she now devotes her life to sharing what she has learned Jane always states, "We have an obligation to ourselves and to those we love to make sure that we leave this world in an organized manner."

To learn more about Jane, please visit her website: www.theblaufusgroup.com

About Jane Blaufus, CLU

Jane Blaufus is the bestselling author of the book WITH THE [STROKE] OF A PEN: Claim Your Life. Her book and companion planning binder have become recognized as two of the most comprehensive, actionable, personal and financial planning tools available today. Jane is an international keynote speaker and frequent guest expert on national TV/Radio.

