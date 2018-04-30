Ready Pac Foods Swings into Spring with its Limited Edition Bistro® Green Goddess Salad with Chicken & Herbed Avocado Dressing

"Consumers want healthier, fresh meal options that satisfy their appetites and their taste buds," said Ready Pac Foods Marketing Vice President Priscila Stanton. "The Bistro® Green Goddess Salad provides consumers with garden-fresh, in-season ingredients and features that trademark, on-trend, herbed avocado dressing that consumers will surely crave – and at great value and convenience."

Green goddess dressing, popular in the 1970's when it was first bottled and sold in stores, is making a strong comeback today, with its beautiful green hue and creamy, indulgent taste. The salad dressing was created in the kitchen of San Francisco's Palace Hotel by Chef Philip Roemer who is said to have invented the dressing in 1923 to honor actor George Arliss, who stayed at the hotel while performing in William Archer's hit play "The Green Goddess."

The new salad makes a satisfying, delicious meal on its own, with 180 calories and 7 grams of protein, but also pairs well with a sandwich or as a first course with a light meal. Consumers can also easily create a wrap by adding the tossed salad into a warm tortilla.

The Green Goddess Salad is available now through mid-June wherever consumers buy groceries, including nationally at Walmart and through Amazon Fresh, and regionally at Albertsons, Gelson's and Stater Brothers, among others, with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

For more about Ready Pac Foods Bistro Green Goddess Salad with Chicken & Herbed Avocado Dressing, please click here.

Ready Pac Foods is a premier producer of convenient fresh meal solutions and fresh-cut produce. Ready Pac Foods manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company's Bistro®, Ready Snax®, Cool Cuts®, elevĀte™ and Fresh Prep'd™ brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, fruits, vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals, including wrap kits, available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America.

