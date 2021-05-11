Real Estate Entrepreneur and Property Developer Pamela Ayuso Releases New Book Heptagram: The 7-Pillar Business Design System for the 21st Century

In Heptagram, Pamela Ayuso shares her valuable insight from 13+ years of executive leadership experiences for two of the most successful property developers in Honduras – Alianza and Celaque. Currently, Pamela leads as co-founder and CEO of Celaque.

After reading this step-by-step method, readers will feel confident in applying the tools required to build a robust and sustainable organization to meet the challenges of the 21st Century and beyond. Further topics discussed include designing and implementing processes in your company, the importance of information systems, the benefits of trust, investing in your company culture, safe-to-fail experiments, thriving in chaos, and more.

"Developing the perfect framework is not the entire answer. There must be room for innovation, self-organization, learning, and trust to build a business. With the Heptagram method, you can cover all your basics, such as: building the right organizational structure, defining business processes, which will ensure consistency and quality, using IT to automate and make your workflows foolproof, analyzing metrics to measure success, managing your organization with trust and communicating well with your team, allowing your company room to evolve as new ideas, needs, and trends develop over time, growing and scaling with this newfound freedom." – Pamela Ayuso

In conclusion, Heptagram is the book that will provide the tools and understanding needed to build a resilient, enduring, and successful company, curated based on the results of Ayuso's success in reverse-engineering Celaque's multimillion-dollar organization, extensive market research, and experimentation. Heptagram will be available for e-book purchase through Amazon and Kindle for $4.99 as well as paperback for $14.97 and hardcover for $19.97 on Amazon.

