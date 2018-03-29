Realogy's NRT Ranked No. 1 Brokerage In U.S. By REAL Trends, Marking 21 Years Of Excellence

NRT, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), owns and operates residential brokerage offices nationwide under the brand names of Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby's International Realty®, The Corcoran Group®, ZipRealty®, and Climb Real Estate.

"Every day, we strive to provide unparalleled service, effective programs, and superior technology platforms to differentiate the sales professionals who choose to affiliate with a brokerage office owned by NRT," said M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of NRT LLC. "NRT's agent benefit and reward offerings, advanced educational opportunities, and award programs are all designed to help agents lead exceptional lives. These services are supported by a world-class leadership team and staff that are all dedicated to agent success. This ranking is a testament that we are succeeding in our mission."

About NRT LLC

NRT LLC is the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage firm. NRT owns companies in approximately 50 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, with approximately 790 offices and approximately 50,000 independent sales associates. NRT is a subsidiary of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY).

*This takes into consideration the estimated full-year performance of companies acquired by NRT during 2017.

