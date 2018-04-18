Rebag Expands Retail Presence with Permanent Soho Flagship and New Store on Madison Avenue

Rebag Soho will now become a permanent fixture in the neighborhood and Rebag's first official flagship, while the second retail store will open on Madison Avenue, home to NYC's most prestigious fashion labels. Rebag Madison Avenue marks another milestone in the company's omnichannel expansion strategy, which aims to provide a seamless experience for both Rebag's e-commerce and brick-and-mortar customers.

Building on the momentum of Rebag's initial launch success, the luxury handbag authority will also officially integrate its e-commerce store Trendlee into Rebag.com, allowing users to buy and sell across one unified platform, both online and via mobile. Trendlee, the e-commerce site founded in 2014, will now become a part of Rebag.com. Previously, the company operated two platforms: Rebag.com for sellers, and Trendlee.com for buyers. Starting today, both entities will merge into Rebag.

To follow the success of its popup in Soho, Rebag announces the opening of its second retail store location on the iconic 57th street corner of Madison Avenue. Masterminded by Red Antler, Rebag's Madison Avenue store will be anything but traditional brick-and-mortar. Featuring the company's signature pastel yellow, the new exterior design will prominently highlight the Rebag brand. The floor to ceiling glass storefront will offer passersby a glimpse into the new Handbag Heaven. The interior of the store is uniquely designed to create space, depth, and dimension with different textures and materials – like handcrafted wooden fixtures by Waka Waka Studio – to bring the space to life.

The space will host over 350 handbags including an exclusive Hermès Himalayan Birkin. Made of Nilo crocodile and a painstaking dye process to evoke the Himalayan mountains, the price tag of this spectacular Birkin soars well over $100,000 on both the primary and auction markets.

Like the Soho flagship, the store will also feature Rebag's signature "Rebag Bar" where customers are encouraged to bring their previously owned bags and receive payment within one hour or less, an industry first.

Located at 575 Madison Avenue, Rebag's new storefront opens today. The Soho location at 390 W. Broadway will also remain open. Both locations accept bags for resale and can execute the process in-store within 60 minutes, an industry first. Rebag will continue to offer prepaid shipping labels nationwide as well as complimentary white glove pickup service in Manhattan for those who can't make it into the stores.

"We love to change people's minds," says Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag. "With Rebag, our goal is to challenge the perception of the secondary marketplace while still making luxe accessible. The Madison Avenue store closely mirrors the brand's rich online experience, and introduces inviting sensory features to immerse people into the world of Rebag. People will walk into this store thinking they likely can't afford a beautiful designer bag. The magic is, with Rebag, they can."

