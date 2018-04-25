Rebecca Rosen Honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Partners magazine, a resource for indirect sales channels offering IT and telecom systems and services, is pleased to announce that Rebecca Rosen, vice president of marketing for Broadvoice, has been selected as a winner of the 2018 Circle of Excellence Awards.

Circle of Excellence winners were honored during an awards ceremony on April 19 at the Spring 2018 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

Rebecca Rosen Circle of Excellence 2018 Winner

"Circle of Excellence honors executives for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the indirect channel during a time of transition," said Art Wittmann, content director of Channel Partners. "This program recognizes IT and telecom channel leaders who are helping their partners create business value for their customers."

Rosen is an accomplished technology marketing executive with more than 17 years of experience serving competitive communications providers. She also is vice president and chair of the Finance Committee for Alliance of Channel Women (formerly Women in the Channel); a former faculty member for leading IT industry association CompTIA; and a frequent speaker on marketing, strategy, leadership and technology issues at industry events.

As the leader of Broadvoice's marketing initiatives, Rosen was instrumental in the 2018 rollout of Broadvoice b-hive, a unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and virtual call center platform that enables channel partners to deliver unprecedented cloud communications capabilities to small and medium businesses (SMBs) nationwide.

Channel Partners editors selected Circle of Excellence winners based on their leadership in the industry, the channel or their company as well as their advocacy for channel support/resources within their own company.

About Informa

Informa is one of the world's leading knowledge providers. We create and deliver highly specialized information through publishing, events, training, market intelligence and expertise, providing valuable knowledge to individuals, businesses and organizations worldwide including the emerging markets of India, China and South Africa.

About Channel Partners

For more than two decades, Channel Partners has been the leader in providing news and analysis to indirect sales channels serving the business technology industry. It is the unrivaled resource for resellers, aggregators, agents, brokers, VARs, systems integrators, interconnects and dealers that provide network-based communications and computing services, associated CPE and applications as well as managed and professional services. An Informa brand, Channel Partners is the official media of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Cloud Partners.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

