Rebel Branding specializes in all forms of digital marketing, providing top-tier services to its partners to increase their return of investment. Transforming a business' fees into a form of payment services, Rebel Payments has led their industry into a radical approach.

As a result of this union Rebel Branding is able to allocate its partners credit card fees and use them as currency to pay for a business's marketing products and services. This means that businesses can now use their fees to generate new revenues and profits.

"In a short amount of time I have seen my budgets extend and my traffic increase," says Nadeem Batla, owner of World Food Trucks and other companies. "My partnership with the Rebel Branding team has added real money to my bottom line."

The team at Rebel Corp Global prides themselves on defying conventional business models to create rigorous strategies for their clients to see the highest possible return of investment.

About: Rebel Branding is the marketing division of Rebel Corp Global. A group of creative and innovative individuals determined to rebel against convention as they strive for excellence. Their programs are created with your success in mind through analysis of data combined with leading technology and creativity. Join the Rebelution today and see how their new currency combined with top tier marketing will have your business performing like never before.

Contact:

Chuck Freihofer

chuck@rebelcorp.us

(407) 564-2803

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebel-corp-global-has-created-a-currency-for-businesses-to-use-300638602.html

SOURCE Rebel Corp Global

