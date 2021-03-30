Receive Exclusive Invitation to the One and Only Integrated Security Exhibition in Asia

Due to travel restrictions, domestic & international exhibitors will be able to gain more exposure for their products and solutions through the digital features available prior to and after the event. On the other hand, visitors will be able to access and use the platforms without any time restrictions.

The Exhibitor Digital Showroom, which showcases products and profiles of all exhibitors, is the best route for finding the ideal product or solution. The next step would be the Online Matchmaking Service. Only those who have registered and agreed to take part in the Matchmaking service are granted access to the online platform. This advanced meeting platform allows the attendees to enter the system at any time, providing diverse opportunities of engaging attendees with the exhibitors and their products. Both attendees and exhibitors can request meetings, in which attendees can arrange meetings with exhibitors directly via the online platform exhibitor profile page. Once the connection has been made, the lines of communication and the 'chat' function with all the attendees you've had the chance of networking with, stay open. The Online Business Meeting Platform will be open during the physical event (12-14 May) until 21st of May.

Register now and do not miss the chance of experiencing cutting edge security solutions of the new post-pandemic paradigm at SECON 2021.

[SECON 2021 Online Registration link]

https://onlinereg.informamarkets-info.com/login.aspx?Lang=en&EventID=2021SECON

[SECON 2021 Exhibitor Digital Showroom link]

https://exhibitors.informamarkets-info.com/event/2021SEC

For more details on the event, visit www.seconexpo.com

Contact [email protected] / +82-2-67155421 for online registration inquiries

SOURCE Informa Markets BN Co. Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.seconexpo.com

