Recent Chart Audit of Multiple Sclerosis Patients Recently Switched to a New Disease-Modifying Therapy Shines Spotlight on Gains by Genentech's Ocrevus in the Secondary Progressive and Primary Progressive Patient Segments

The oral DMT class manages to remain the switch share class leader even as it experiences consistent share decline since the audit was first conducted in Q4 2015 with more patients switched instead to a monoclonal antibody (mAb) or between agents in the glatiramer acetate (GA) class. More than two out of five audited patients who were switched to an oral DMT migrated to Biogen's Tecfidera, resulting in the brand being the share leader in the class and as well as the overall DMT switch market. However, as Tecfidera moves more strongly into a first-line position, switches from the DMT have increased substantially over the past two years, while at the same time switches to Tecfidera have decreased, resulting in a shrinking net gain for the brand within the switching source of business. Similarly, Novartis' Gilenya is gaining less from recent switches compared to previous audits with lost opportunities instead having gone to a mAb or another oral DMT. In the end, Aubagio is the only oral DMT which had a slightly greater net gain compared to last year with switches being driven by the brand's blend of good tolerability and once-daily oral dosing. However, with most audit patients having experienced their first switch to a second-line DMT, Gilenya is the only oral DMT that stands to potentially gain more share from a next-line switch compared to the most recent switch, consistent with its later line use among the oral DMTs and alignment with the high-efficacy mAb DMT class.

With less switch share for Teva's Copaxone in the current audit, the GA class switch share has managed to remain stable compared to the previous year solely based on switch share gained by Mylan's recently launched generic GA agents. Four months post-launch, generic GA 40mg, competing with Copaxone and Sandoz's Glatopa for switches, captured almost 5% of the overall switch share and is the only GA agent poised to gain overall market share. Low copay and payer preference, as well as GA class-related tolerability and safety attributes, are drivers of generic GA switches with neurologists rating payers as significantly more influential in the individual decisions to switch to generic GA compared to Copaxone 40mg. Indeed, emphasizing the impact of payer- or pharmacy-mandated generic switches, neurologists originally wrote a prescription for Copaxone in more than half of the cases where the patient went on to switch to generic GA 40mg. When generic agents lost potential switch share to an alternative DMT, the switch typically went to Copaxone owing to neurologist or patient challenges to managed care or pharmacy switches to generics.

RealWorld Dynamix™: DMT Switching in Multiple Sclerosis (US) blends physician self-reported data with actual patient chart records from the same physicians to uncover differences in how physicians report managing their patients and how specific populations are managed differently. It augments claims data by providing the "why" behind the switching behavior and by providing essential details not available in claims data that may be driving the switch, such as MS subtype, payer pressure, co-morbid conditions, or patient requests. A parallel report, RealWorld Dynamix™: DMT New Starts in Multiple Sclerosis (US), will be published in May 2018.

