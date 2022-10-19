Recommendation Engine Markets: Collaborative Filtering, Content-based Filtering, & Hybrid Recommendation Systems - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recommendation Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recommendation engine market reached a value of US$ 2.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 16.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.61% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Recommendation engine refers to a data filtering tool that enables marketers to offer relevant product recommendations to customers in real-time. It is leveraged with data analysis techniques and advanced algorithms, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), which can suggest relevant product catalogs to an individual.

In addition, it can show products on websites, apps, and emails, based on customer preferences, past browser history, attributes, and situational context. At present, it is widely utilized in business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce fields, such as entertainment, mobile apps, and education, which require a personalization strategy.

Recommendation Engine Market Trends

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and complete lockdowns imposed by governing agencies of numerous countries have encouraged enterprises to shift to online retail platforms. This represents one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for recommendation engines to increase sales and maintain a positive customer relationship.

Apart from this, the thriving e-commerce industry on account of the increasing penetration of the Internet, the growing reliance on smartphones, and the emerging social media trend are contributing to the market growth. This can also be attributed to changing consumer spending habits and the rising need for convenience, immediacy, and simplicity during shopping.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of the omnichannel approach to sales that focuses on providing a seamless customer experience is driving the market. Furthermore, due to the rapid expansion of businesses globally, there is a rise in the demand for recommendation engines to manage large volumes of data and engage users actively.

They are also gaining traction in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide to enable them to increase overall sales by cross-selling new products to existing customers and maximize average order value.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Collaborative Filtering

Content-based Filtering

Hybrid Recommendation Systems

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Context Aware

Geospatial Aware

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Strategy and Operations Planning

Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management

Personalized Campaigns and Customer Discovery

Breakup by End-user:

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

