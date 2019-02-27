Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market, 2023 - Focus on Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Coatings, and Inks Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market by Application (Tire application, Non-Tire Rubber application, Plastics application, Coatings application, and Inks application), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recovered carbon black market size is estimated at USD 55 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 491 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 55.0% between 2018 and 2023.

The recovered carbon black market is driven by various factors, such as increasing use of recovered carbon black in various applications, such as tires, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks; abundant availability of end-of-life tires; and low and fixed cost of recovered carbon black.

Tire application to witness the highest CAGR in overall recovered carbon black market during the forecast period.



The market in the tire application is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing automotive industry and rising need for environmentally-friendly and sustainable products in this industry are expected to increase the demand for green tires across the globe. This is expected to drive the consumption of recovered carbon black for the production of green tires in the automobile industry. Non-tire rubber application is the second-fastest growing application in the overall recovered carbon black.

North America estimated to account for largest share of recovered carbon black market during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the recovered carbon black market in 2018, with the US estimated to be the biggest market in North America. Canada and Mexico are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the recovered carbon black market in this region. The increasing demand for environmentally-friendly products from applications such as tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, and coatings is expected to drive the recovered carbon black market in these countries. Europe is the second-largest market for recovered carbon black.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Advantages Of RCB

4.3 Comparison Of RCB And Virgin Carbon Black

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.1.1 Abundant availability of ELTs, the raw material for RCB production

4.5.1.2 Low and fixed price of RCB

4.5.2 Opportunities

4.5.2.1 Need for green alternatives to reduce carbon footprints

4.5.2.2 Growing demand for tire and rubber products

4.5.3 Challenges

4.5.3.1 Fear of using RCB as an alternative to virgin carbon black

4.5.3.2 Providing consistent quality of RCB



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Development Of Standards For RCB

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Growth Rate Forecast Of Major Economies In The World

5.5.2 Tire Industry Analysis

5.5.3 Rubber Industry Analysis



6 RCB Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tire

6.2.1 Tire To Remain The Dominant Application Of The RCB Market

6.3 Non-Tire Rubber

6.3.1 APAC To Be The Fastest-Growing Market For RCB In Non-Tire Rubber Application

6.4 Plastics

6.4.1 Rising Plastic Production To Drive The Demand For RCB In Plastics Application, Globally

6.5 Coatings

6.5.1 North America To Remain The Largest Market For RCB In Coatings Application

6.6 Inks

6.6.1 APAC To Be The Fastest-Growing Market For RCB In Inks Application



7 RCB Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.1.1 US to be fastest-growing market for RCB in North America

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.1 Tire to remain the dominant application of RCB market in Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.2.3.1 Growing tire manufacturing to drive the RCB market in Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.1.1 Germany to be the largest market for RCB in Europe

7.3.2 France

7.3.2.1 Tire industry to be the fastest-growing consumer of RCB in France

7.3.3 UK

7.3.3.1 Growing tire industry to drive the RCB market in UK

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.4.1 Tire to be the largest application for RCB in Italy

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.3.5.1 Growing demand from tire and non-tire rubber applications to

drive the RCB market in Rest of Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 China

7.4.1.1 China to be the fastest-growing market for RCB in APAC

7.4.2 India

7.4.2.1 Growing rubber manufacturing to drive the RCB market in India

7.4.3 Rest of APAC

7.4.3.1 Tire to remain the dominant application of RCB in Rest of APAC

7.5 RoW



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Start-Up Microquadrant For RCB Manufacturers

8.2.1 Progressive Companies

8.2.2 Responsive Companies

8.2.3 Starting Blocks

8.2.4 Dynamic Companies



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Pyrolyx

9.2 Black Bear Carbon

9.3 Scandinavian Enviro Systems Ab (Enviro)

9.4 Delta-Energy Group

9.5 Radhe Group Of Energy

9.6 Klean Industries

9.7 Alpha Carbone

9.8 Bolder Industries

9.9 Dron Industries

9.10 DVA Renewable Energy JSC

9.11 Enrestec

9.12 Integrated Resource Recovery (Irr)

9.13 SR2O Holdings

9.14 New Entrants



