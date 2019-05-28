DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recreational Boats Market by Boat Type, Power Source, Activity Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recreational boats market is estimated to grow from USD 26,783 million in 2019 and projected to reach 33,678 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 3.02%.

Recreational boats are mainly used for fun and leisure activities. The boats are made up of various materials like aluminum, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and other synthetic materials. Various types of recreational boats include outboard/pontoon, inboard/stern type boats, personal watercraft boats, sailboats/yachts, inflatable boats (rigid type).

Change in boat technologies, increase in boat size (length and width), rising economy, growing tourism activities, and innovations in the propulsion systems are the major drivers of the boat market. As the technologies continue to advance, many companies will get involved in boat building and offer competitive products in the market. Currently, the recreational boating industry is not a major fraction in the global leisure industry but is expected to grow in the future due to the mentioned parameters. The industry is expected to be the largest, by value, in the North America region, followed by Europe and Asia Oceania. Growing coastal and maritime tourism makes a significant contribution to the growth of recreational boating in the USA and Europe. Growing income levels in the developing countries have fueled the growth of the recreational boats market.

Majority of recreational boat manufacturers are from the USA. Whereas, Europe is more specialized in the manufacturing of sailboats and yachts. Outboard boats held the majority of share in the recreational boats due to factors such as more power, extra space, stability, easy maintenance of the engine, etc. than inboard/stern type boats. Personal recreational boats will follow the outboard boats in terms of total sales volume.

